Paris Hilton Calls Princess Diana Her 'Idol,' State's She's Rooting For Prince Harry: 'He Has Been Through So Much'
Paris Hilton may not be royalty, but just like Prince Harry, she was constantly being scrutinized by the media and chased by the paparazzi.
The reality star, 42, dished her thoughts on the royal family in a teaser for an upcoming interview, revealing she's a big fan of the Duke of Sussex, 38.
While on the British show "Magic Radio Breakfast," Hilton confirmed she read Spare and also watched the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries.
"He has been through so much and I can’t imagine just losing my mom – Princess Diana has always been one of my idols," the new parent shared. "It just breaks my heart they had to go through that."
"And I know how it is with the media," added the blonde beauty. "It can be so hard when they are just invading your lives constantly and he has had that his entire life."
The "Stars Are Blind" singer also relates to how Harry handled some of his personal struggles, as they both went through partying phases. It wasn't until the last few years that Hilton revealed her wild and seemingly ditzy behavior was an act she put on to hide the trauma she experienced growing up.
To start, the fashionista said she was raped and drugged, sexually and physically abused at an Utah boarding school and groomed into having a relationship with a teacher when she was in eighth grade.
She first revealed some of the horrific experiences in her 2020 documentary, This Is Paris, opening up even more in her recently released book, Paris: The Memoir.
While being "vulnerable" and truthful wasn't easy, the Simple Life alum found doing so was freeing for herself and helpful for others.
"That really just started me on this path of self-discovery, and just seeing how much impact that I’ve made, especially in the troubled teen industry," said Hilton. "It’s just been incredibly empowering since then. The media has really controlled the story of me for over two decades and it was just time now for me to tell the truth."
The Mirror obtained Hilton's radio interview quotes.