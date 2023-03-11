Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Skipping King Charles' Coronation Would Show 'The Rift Will Never Heal' Between Them & The Royal Family

After the May 6 coronation, the next time the royals will likely all be together would be Prince George's wedding.

"But George is still, you know, an elementary school-age kid," Royston said. "Like, who is going to have an event of a scale that will actually bring Harry and Meghan back? They might come back to see friends but that's not the same as seeing family members."

"That's the thing about the royal family, is that you really do have to make a deliberate effort to see somebody," he continued. "You have to get it in the calendar or it won't happen. So, you know, going [to the coronation], I guess is keeping hope alive."