Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Skipping King Charles' Coronation Would Show 'The Rift Will Never Heal' Between Them & The Royal Family

harry meghan charles william pp
Source: mega
Mar. 10 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decide to skip out on King Charles' coronation in May, things may never be the same between them and the royal family.

"The kind of symbolism of not going feels a little bit like giving up on the relationship with the royals," Newsweek's chief royal correspondent Jack Royston said on "The Royal Report" podcast. "It feels like just kind of admitting defeat and that the rift will never heal. You know, if you don't go back to Britain to see your family for the coronation, then what do you go back for? What is going to be bigger than this?"

meghanmarkle
Source: mega

After the May 6 coronation, the next time the royals will likely all be together would be Prince George's wedding.

"But George is still, you know, an elementary school-age kid," Royston said. "Like, who is going to have an event of a scale that will actually bring Harry and Meghan back? They might come back to see friends but that's not the same as seeing family members."

"That's the thing about the royal family, is that you really do have to make a deliberate effort to see somebody," he continued. "You have to get it in the calendar or it won't happen. So, you know, going [to the coronation], I guess is keeping hope alive."

prince william harry
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, recently had their daughter, Lilibet, christened, but the royal family declined to attend despite getting an invitation.

It's unclear if the duo will hop across the pond to attend the lavish event, but if they do, Harry and Prince William will likely not speak to one another.

"I hear that William has no intention whatsoever of apologizing and remains incandescent, especially around the way his wife, the Princess of Wales, has been treated," a source spilled. "The relationship isn't even rock bottom now, it's non-existent. And I just don't see, if Harry were to come to the Coronation, how William could even bring himself to look his brother in the face."

prince charles
Source: mega
Newsweek reported on the royals.

