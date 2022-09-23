Spilling The Royal Tea? King Charles III's Ex-Butler Says Prince William & Prince Harry's Joint Funeral Appearance Was Not PR Stunt
Despite what some may think, one source close to royal family made it clear that Prince William and Prince Harry's seemingly united front following Queen Elizabeth II's passing was genuine.
Grant Harrold, who once served as butler to King Charles III, explained in a recent interview that the new Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex walking side by side during the funeral procession for their beloved grandmother on Monday, September 19, was not just for the public, but perhaps a sign that the two are trying to mend fences.
"Things don't just happen. They are always planned. But I don't think this was intentionally planned," Harrold said of the brother's joint appearance. "It could be short-lived, but the Queen's death brought them together."
The former royal staffer also made it clear that the siblings showcased "a united family" when they made an appearance with their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for the walkabout, which was at Kensington Palace.
A spokesperson for the family noted at the time of the estranged foursome's outing, "The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family."
The new head of the royal family also made mention of his youngest son and daughter in law in his first speech as King on September 9, emphasizing his "love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."
Harrold noted that the sentiment by the family's patriarch was setting the tone for the ceremonies to follow. "The fact that Charles said that, it was him extending an olive branch," he explained.
"He acknowledged their new life in California, but made clear they are part of the family. This was his first major statement as king, and he made it clear that even if people don't like Meghan, she is part of the family," he added.