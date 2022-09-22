Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Return To California One Day After Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to their lives in California following their extended mourning period for the death of Queen Elizabeth II in London.
The royal-turned-Hollywood couple left the U.K. on Tuesday, September 20, it was reported, one day after the funeral service for Harry's grandmother, who died Thursday, September 8, having served 70 years on the throne.
It seems unlikely that Meghan was able to have her one-on-one time with King Charles III after requesting a private chat with the Head of state in a "formal letter" to clear the air following a years-long rift.
Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, reside in Montecito, Calif., with their two children, son Archie, 3, and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet. The couple's kiddos did not join their parents on their trip overseas, staying back with the actress' mother, Doria Ragland.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to California after stepping back from their senior royal duties in March 2020. Aside from the major move shocking the world, it was what came next that left the public speechless.
Ever since starting their lives anew in the U.S., Harry and Meghan have been airing out their dirty laundry with the royal family in tell-all interviews, where they accused royal members of racism, claimed the palace failed to help the mother-of-two when her mental wellbeing was at jeopardy and confirmed tension was certainly high within the family behind closed doors.
Given obvious strained relationships between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royals, their return to London in light of Her Majesty's death was of the utmost importance for the family in the hopes of reconciling.
According to Gayle King, both sides of the royal rift are making efforts to mend the fractured relationships. "There have been efforts on both sides to sort of make this right," the television personality insisted, pointing out that while she has "no inside information on" what's going on, "it was good to see Harry standing with his family."
And while Harry and his estranged older brother were a united front following the loss of the queen, an insider squealed that it was "awkward" for King Charles III's sons when they came together to greet mourners outside Windsor Castle with their respective wives.
"Both couples found it hard," said the source of Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate Middleton. "They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the Queen."