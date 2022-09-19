Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Exchange Tense Words During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

She said Harry's love "was palpable when we spoke about the Queen … it was the most moving parts of the interview — and to imagine the next time that we would be talking about Harry and his grandmother was today is so poignant."

The TV star continued, “A big chunk of the interview was about the Queen, which shows you where she was in his mind," adding: “He showed me another side of her, that mischievous side. He delighted in that. I was looking at old videos of them and he would always whisper something in her ear and she would always burst out laughing. My heart goes out to all of the royals today. We are seeing it’s a big moment for this country but they lost their grandmother and anyone who’s lost their grandmother and has lost a grandmother for that long knows what it feels like."