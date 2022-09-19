Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Exchange Tense Words During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Though it was a sad day for the royal family, it seems like there was a tense moment between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, which took place on Monday, September 19.
The two could have been talking about how they were seated in the second row instead of being near King Charles, Kate Middleton and Prince William.
However, according to body language expert Judi James, she said the pair, who moved to California in 2020, were just leaning on each other during this tough time.
“Some words did pass between Prince Harry and Meghan during the service and it looked as though she was consoling him in his grief and distress," James said. “She was clearly tuned into him in terms of being supportive, turning her head in his direction several times when he moved.”
Harry was close with Queen Elizabeth, and Hoda Kotb, who interviewed the red-headed prince earlier this year, gushed over their strong bond.
She said Harry's love "was palpable when we spoke about the Queen … it was the most moving parts of the interview — and to imagine the next time that we would be talking about Harry and his grandmother was today is so poignant."
The TV star continued, “A big chunk of the interview was about the Queen, which shows you where she was in his mind," adding: “He showed me another side of her, that mischievous side. He delighted in that. I was looking at old videos of them and he would always whisper something in her ear and she would always burst out laughing. My heart goes out to all of the royals today. We are seeing it’s a big moment for this country but they lost their grandmother and anyone who’s lost their grandmother and has lost a grandmother for that long knows what it feels like."
