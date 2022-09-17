Out Of The Loop: King Charles III Found Out About Ailing Mother Minutes Before Queen Elizabeth II's Public Health Update
Rather than being made aware of his mother's declining health far in advance, King Charles III was only told of Queen Elizabeth II's wellbeing hours before it was made public on the day she died.
According to a publication, Her Majesty's eldest learned of his mother's latest health update minutes before Buckingham Palace broke the news to the public on Thursday, September 8.
One week after the 96-year-old died, new details emerged about the day the new Head of State will remember forever.
On Thursday, Charles' wife, Queen Consort Camilla, sat down for an interview with Jenna Bush Hager at their Scottish home of Dumfries House when alarming "footsteps" in the corridor pulled their attention. The phone rang moments later with the heartbreaking news.
"Charles and Camilla were in Dumfries House. Camilla was actually about to record an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, who said she heard footsteps running in the hallway," Newsweek's Chief Royal Correspondent Jack Royston revealed to a publication. "Charles took a call, everything was silent, and they were asked to be silent. Then the next thing she knew, Charles and Camilla were in a helicopter."
Jack claimed the downward spiral of the day started around noon on August 8, and the public learned the queen was under medical supervision minutes later.
"And that was at 12.30 [on Thursday 8th September], so that was around exactly the same time that we were told," the royal correspondent recalled. "So they didn't wait, they didn't give Charles an hour or two hours [before telling the public]."
Charles dropped everything to be by his mom's side at Balmoral Castle, luckily making it in time to say goodbye to the matriarch, who served 70 years on the throne. Unfortunately, most of the queen's royal family did not make it in time, including controversial grandson Prince Harry.
Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, were believed to be at the queen's bedside in her final moments.
Though royal aides quickly alerted queen Elizabeth's other children, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, of her status — as they were seen arriving in a vehicle driven by Prince William that day — it is unclear if they made it in time. Edward's wife, Sophie, was also with the family in the car.
The queen's funeral is set to take place Monday, September 19.
