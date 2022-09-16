UPDATE: Prince Harry Wears Military Uniform To Queen Elizabeth II's Vigil Only At The Request of King Charles III
A leaking palace insider has revealed King Charles III was the one to request that Prince Harry wears his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II’s vigil.
“At the King’s request, they will both be in uniform,” confirmed a source regarding the Duke of Sussex and the disgraced Prince Andrew’s authorization to dress in their Blues and Royals attire.
As OK! previously reported, Harry was not the one to originally ask for special permission to wear his uniform after being stripped of his military roles in 2020.
“He was simply prepared to wear whatever his grandmother made plans for. He’s focused on honoring her and that’s it,” revealed a royal source prior to the King’s decision. “If they’d like him in uniform, I have no reason to think that he won’t oblige.”
However, many were baffled by the "ludicrous situation" being up for debate in the first place — and His Majesty seemed to agree.
“The Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans,” spilled an insider regarding the royal discussion. “It is important that the Queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together.”
King Charles III immediately assumed the throne following the death of Her Majesty at the age of 96. Upon becoming the Head of State, the father-of-two released his first official statement as the new British monarch.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," stated the 73-year-old Heir.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," the King continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held," Charles concluded.