Queen Consort Camilla Was In 'Quite A Lot Of Pain' From Injury Right Before Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Queen Consort Camilla suffered an injury last Thursday on the day Queen Elizabeth II died. Despite breaking her toe on the tragic day, the wife of King Charles III grinned and bared through the pain for the sake of her husband.

According to a source, Camilla has been in a "quite a lot of pain," but has been "getting on" with the job of supporting the 73-year-old during this trying week. "It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she's been an absolute trouper."