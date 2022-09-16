Queen Consort Camilla Was In 'Quite A Lot Of Pain' From Injury Right Before Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Queen Consort Camilla suffered an injury last Thursday on the day Queen Elizabeth II died. Despite breaking her toe on the tragic day, the wife of King Charles III grinned and bared through the pain for the sake of her husband.
According to a source, Camilla has been in a "quite a lot of pain," but has been "getting on" with the job of supporting the 73-year-old during this trying week. "It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she's been an absolute trouper."
Camilla's injury is not believed to have required hospital treatment, with the queen consort on her feet throughout services for the late monarch, who died Thursday, September 8.
Meanwhile, Camilla isn't the only royal to be putting on a brave face this week as the world closely watches how those closest to Her Majesty interact with one another following clear tension behind closed doors.
Royal relationships have been strained ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced in 2020 that they would be stepping back from their senior royal duties to start their lives anew in California.
The shocking decision put quite a strain on Harry's relationship with his father and older brother, Prince William, which has only worsened due to the red-headed prince and his wife publicly slamming the royal family.
In light of Harry and Meghan's exit, with the father-of-two returning overseas for the first time in April 2021 for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral and again for the queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, the royal brothers' relationship has seemingly worsened over time, but that all may change now with their father as King.
"Charles wants to fix the Harry and Meghan problem. The only way he’s going to stop them being a problem is to give into them, which it looks like he is going to do," a source exclusively told OK!. "Charles opinion is it’s better to have them inside the royal tent rather than outside the tent."
Charles is determined to prove that he can deliver results as the Head of State — and bringing Harry and Meghan back into the family will do just that, as an insider speculated.
"This is the new Kings decision and his alone. He has not consulted [Prince] William or Kate [Middleton],” claimed the source. “Most people in the family — and the palace — would not do this, but Charles wants to prove he is his own man."