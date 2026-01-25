King Charles Urging Kate Middleton to Mend 'Ridiculous' Rift With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: 'The Petty Drama Has Gone on Long Enough'
King Charles is reportedly ready to welcome Meghan Markle and Prince Harry back into the royal fold, six years after they stepped back from The Firm.
The monarch, 77, allegedly wants daughter-in-law Kate Middleton to heal her feud with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
King Charles Was Diagnosed With Cancer in 2024
“Charles has ordered Kate to play a role in welcoming them back,” a source recently told the National Examiner.
“He acknowledges that the Sussexes have made a lot of missteps, but he’s willing to forgive them," they went on.
The former Prince of Wales was diagnosed with a form of cancer in 2024. His course of treatment is set to be reduced this year as he continues to heal from the illness.
Prince Harry's Memoir Detailed Royal Feud
“Charles is dealing with serious health issues while running the monarchy and he genuinely feels like the family infighting is ridiculous in the grand scheme of things,” the insider divulged. “As far as Charles is concerned, this petty drama has gone on long enough. He has no patience left for it.”
Kate and Meghan, both 44, have not had the easiest relationship in recent years.
Harry, 41, wrote about the contentiousness between the Suits star and the Princess of Wales in his 2023 memoir, Spare.
Meghan, who married Harry in 2018, was reportedly left in tears after a tense text exchange with Kate. The Duchess of Cambridge was upset with how her daughter Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fit just days before the nuptials.
Reports later surfaced that it was Meghan who allegedly made Kate cry, an item she refuted in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Last Saw Each Other in 2022
“I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of [the fight], because she apologized. And I’ve forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do, but that happened to me,” the As Ever founder said at the time. “And the people who were part of our wedding going to our comms team and saying, ‘I know this didn’t happen.'”
Meghan and Harry moved to California in 2020 and have rarely been back in the United Kingdom. The last time Megan and Kate crossed paths was in September 2022 when they both appeared at the funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II.