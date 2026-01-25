or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Charles
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

King Charles Urging Kate Middleton to Mend 'Ridiculous' Rift With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: 'The Petty Drama Has Gone on Long Enough'

image split of Kate Middleton and prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

King Charles reportedly wants Kate Middleton to mend her feud with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the monarch undergoes cancer treatment.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 25 2026, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

King Charles is reportedly ready to welcome Meghan Markle and Prince Harry back into the royal fold, six years after they stepped back from The Firm.

The monarch, 77, allegedly wants daughter-in-law Kate Middleton to heal her feud with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Was Diagnosed With Cancer in 2024

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

“Charles has ordered Kate to play a role in welcoming them back,” a source recently told the National Examiner.

“He acknowledges that the Sussexes have made a lot of missteps, but he’s willing to forgive them," they went on.

The former Prince of Wales was diagnosed with a form of cancer in 2024. His course of treatment is set to be reduced this year as he continues to heal from the illness.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry's Memoir Detailed Royal Feud

imager of prince harry meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry released his memoir 'Spare' in 2023.

“Charles is dealing with serious health issues while running the monarchy and he genuinely feels like the family infighting is ridiculous in the grand scheme of things,” the insider divulged. “As far as Charles is concerned, this petty drama has gone on long enough. He has no patience left for it.”

Kate and Meghan, both 44, have not had the easiest relationship in recent years.

Harry, 41, wrote about the contentiousness between the Suits star and the Princess of Wales in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

MORE ON:
Prince Charles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle do not get along.

Meghan, who married Harry in 2018, was reportedly left in tears after a tense text exchange with Kate. The Duchess of Cambridge was upset with how her daughter Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fit just days before the nuptials.

Reports later surfaced that it was Meghan who allegedly made Kate cry, an item she refuted in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Last Saw Each Other in 2022

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020.

“I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of [the fight], because she apologized. And I’ve forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do, but that happened to me,” the As Ever founder said at the time. “And the people who were part of our wedding going to our comms team and saying, ‘I know this didn’t happen.'”

Meghan and Harry moved to California in 2020 and have rarely been back in the United Kingdom. The last time Megan and Kate crossed paths was in September 2022 when they both appeared at the funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.