Kate Middleton Fuming Over Prince Harry 'Dragging Her Name Through The Dirt' In 'Spare' Memoir, Spills Source

Prince Harry may have some apologizing to do to sister-in-law Kate Middleton if he wants to get back in her good graces after dragging her name through the mud following his portrayal of her in his memoir, Spare.

"Kate feels that Harry's actions are atrocious," an insider spilled to a news outlet after excerpts from the Duke of Sussex's tell-all were leaked ahead of its Tuesday, January 10, release date. "She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive."