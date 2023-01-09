Kate Middleton Fuming Over Prince Harry 'Dragging Her Name Through The Dirt' In 'Spare' Memoir, Spills Source
Prince Harry may have some apologizing to do to sister-in-law Kate Middleton if he wants to get back in her good graces after dragging her name through the mud following his portrayal of her in his memoir, Spare.
"Kate feels that Harry's actions are atrocious," an insider spilled to a news outlet after excerpts from the Duke of Sussex's tell-all were leaked ahead of its Tuesday, January 10, release date. "She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive."
Though Harry emphasized in his book that he had always been a fan of Prince William's wife — who turned 41 on Monday, January 9 — the father-of-two threw both the Prince and Princess of Wales under the bus for the alleged roles they played in his controversial 2005 Nazi costume that left him at the center of backlash for years to come.
Harry lovingly introduced Kate — who attended the same costume party as her brother-in-law alongside William — in his book as someone who was "carefree, sweet" and "kind."
"She’d done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes. Her name was Kate," he penned. "I forget what native or colonial thing she was wearing to the party, but with her help Willy had chosen for himself some kind of … feline outfit."
Harry recalled that the party's theme was to wear "ridiculous" costumes, and Harry hoped to make the future Duchess of Cambridge giggle. The future in-laws were already having a field day over William's costume, as he remembered the two laughing at the heir.
"I liked seeing Kate laugh. Better yet, I liked making her laugh. And I was quite good at it. My transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side," he explained in the memoir. "Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together."
Harry continued, "I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriend who could laugh along with us."
The royal went to a costume shop and was deciding between a British pilot uniform or a Nazi uniform for the party, phoning his older brother, 40, and Kate for their opinion.
"[I] asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said. I rented it, plus a silly mustache, and went back to the house. I tried it all on," Harry claimed of the couple's reaction. "They both howled."
Dressing in the antisemitic uniform when he was 20 would come to be a decision that haunts him till this day, with him apologizing in a statement shortly after photos from the party were leaked.
Since excerpts from Harry's memoir have been released, an insider spilled that William and Kate have been "very upset" by his revelations, as he also recounted an alleged physical fight between the brothers.
According to the source, William and Kate would have rather “handled these issues behind closed doors” and “wished Harry wasn’t so public and cutting” with his accusations about the royal family.