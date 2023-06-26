King Charles Is 'Keen' to Heal Rift With Son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Could a royal family reunion happen?
According to Daily Express royal reporter Richard Palmer, he believes King Charles wouldn't be opposed to mending fences with his youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle.
“I’m sure the King would welcome them back,” Palmer said on a recent episode of the "Royal Round Up."
“I mean … he’s quite keen to heal that family rift,” he continued. “But, you know, it’s obviously very raw at the moment and it’s very noticeable. While I’d say he’s keen to heal that rift, he hasn’t met his son the last two times he’s been over to the U.K.”
Ever since the 38-year-old released his tell-all book, Spare, earlier this year, things have been rocky between him and his brood.
As a result, the red-headed prince has been left out of events, including the Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 17.
"William and Kate are relieved that their archenemies, Harry and Meghan, aren't attending the Trooping the Colour. Kate can't stand the sight of Meghan and the feeling is mutual," a source revealed.
“Kate and Meghan can’t stand each other and there’s no love lost between Harry and William. Their relationship is frosty," the insider continued.
As OK! previously reported, the 74-year-old king snubbed his youngest son by not asking him to come to the event.
“Charles still hasn’t invited Harry to the Trooping the Colour. It’s a real thorn in the thigh for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I doubt they would’ve attended anyways, but for Harry it’s the principle," the source noted.
Apparently Charles is still fuming over what Harry had to say about Queen Camilla, whom he called a "wicked stepmother" in the tome.
“Tensions have remained high between Harry and his dad since the release of Spare. Naturally Charles is protective over [Queen] Camilla and was appalled by Harry’s Wicked Witch of the West portrayal of his wife. It will take a miracle for the son and father to ever get back to the way they were," the insider revealed.