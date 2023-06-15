Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Relieved Their Archenemies' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't Attending Trooping the Colour: Source
Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 17.
"William and Kate are relieved that their archenemies, Harry and Meghan, aren't attending the Trooping the Colour. Kate can't stand the sight of Meghan and the feeling is mutual," a source revealed.
“Kate and Meghan can’t stand each other and there’s no love lost between Harry and William. Their relationship is frosty," the insider continued.
As OK! previously reported, King Charles snubbed his youngest son by not asking him to come to the event.
“Charles still hasn’t invited Harry to the Trooping the Colour. It’s a real thorn in the thigh for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I doubt they would’ve attended anyways, but for Harry it’s the principle," the source noted.
Though Harry, 38, returned to the U.K. for King Charles' coronation in May, he barely spoke to his father or brother as they are still upset over what he wrote in his tell-all memoir, Spare, which was released earlier this year.
“Tensions have remained high between Harry and his dad since the release of Spare. Naturally Charles is protective over [Queen] Camilla and was appalled by Harry’s Wicked Witch of the West portrayal of his wife. It will take a miracle for the son and father to ever get back to the way they were," the insider revealed.
“Bottom line. Neither party is willing to budge and make amends. Fortunately, Harry is happy in California with his own family, support network and good friends and has no regrets about leaving the royal life and the drama and backstabbing that came with it," the insider added.
Additionally, the dad-of-two flew back home to attend his court case against the Mirror Group Newspapers — the royal is suing them for unlawfully obtaining private information — where he spilled details about his family and past relationships, angering his father even more.
"The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behavior because it just keeps going," another source told The Sunday Times.
