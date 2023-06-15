Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Relieved Their Archenemies' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't Attending Trooping the Colour: Source

Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 17.

"William and Kate are relieved that their archenemies, Harry and Meghan, aren't attending the Trooping the Colour. Kate can't stand the sight of Meghan and the feeling is mutual," a source revealed.

“Kate and Meghan can’t stand each other and there’s no love lost between Harry and William. Their relationship is frosty," the insider continued.