Prince Harry 'Made No Attempt to See' Prince William While in England for Court Case: Source

According to The Telegraph, the 38-year-old prince is "not believed to have seen" his father, King Charles, or his brother, Prince William, during his visit.

King Charles returned from Romania on Tuesday, June 6, but he "did not take the opportunity to see the Duke." Instead, he went to a concert. Meanwhile, Harry "made no attempt to see his brother," and flew back home to California on Thursday, June 8, as he wanted to get home to his brood "a quickly as possible."