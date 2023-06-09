Prince Harry 'Made No Attempt to See' Prince William While in England for Court Case: Source
The feud continues. Prince Harry recently flew to England for his court case against the Mirror Group Newspapers — the royal is suing them for unlawfully obtaining private information — but he avoided his family at all costs.
According to The Telegraph, the 38-year-old prince is "not believed to have seen" his father, King Charles, or his brother, Prince William, during his visit.
King Charles returned from Romania on Tuesday, June 6, but he "did not take the opportunity to see the Duke." Instead, he went to a concert. Meanwhile, Harry "made no attempt to see his brother," and flew back home to California on Thursday, June 8, as he wanted to get home to his brood "a quickly as possible."
Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage, despite being evicted from the property in earlier this year. The duo have until early summer to leave the home.
As OK! previously reported, Harry claimed the tabloids hacked his phone when he was younger and published private information about his life. He spoke about his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, in addition to his late mother, Princess Diana.
After Harry took the stand, royal expert Katie Nicholl shared that William, 40, and Charles, 74, were apprehensive about what the dad-of-two would say, especially since he hasn't held back in his tell-all book, Spare, and his Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.
"My sources tell me that [King Charles III] and [Prince William] were very wary about Harry going into the witness box," Nicholl shared. "I think when you see what came out of Harry's evidence and his witness statement, you can understand why."
"It has his family terrified," an insider added. "They are nervous about what Harry could ultimately reveal, and rightly so. His book was bad enough."
Ever since Harry released his tome in January, he's been on thin ice with his family. However, there could be a chance he reconciles with his brother and father one day — but on one condition.
"I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time," royal expert Jennie Bond explained, adding that it's "still unlikely at the moment."
"I think there is still enough goodwill towards Harry, well, to the old Harry that we all remember," she noted. "He could recoup the ground he’s lost and in time and be welcomed back. But I don’t think it’s anywhere on the horizon."