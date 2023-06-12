Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Snubbed from King Charles' Upcoming Birthday Parade

During his trial, Harry took the stand, where he spoke about his ex Chelsy Davy, in addition to the rumors that Charles is not his biological father. Though Harry wanted to tell his side of the story, William and Charles were not pleased he was speaking out even more.

"My sources tell me that [King Charles III] and [Prince William] were very wary about Harry going into the witness box," expert Katie Nicholl previously shared. "I think when you see what came out of Harry's evidence and his witness statement, you can understand why."