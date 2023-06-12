Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Snubbed from King Charles' Upcoming Birthday Parade
It looks like Prince Harry may never make up with his family. According to a new report, the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, have yet to be invited to King Charles' upcoming birthday parade, marking the first time he would be excluded from the event.
"I hear that Prince Harry and Meghan have not been invited to the King's Birthday Parade next weekend," Richard Eden told the Daily Mail.
"I'm afraid it's a reflection of the state of relations at the moment," a source added.
This year's event is significant since it is the first time Charles is now the King of England.
As OK! previously reported, things have been tense between Harry and his brood ever since he released his Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in addition to his tell-all book, Spare.
The red-headed royal, 38, was recently in the U.K. for his court case against the Mirror Group Newspapers — the royal is suing them for unlawfully obtaining private information — but he didn't make any time for his sibling or father, The Telegraph reported.
King Charles returned from Romania on Tuesday, June 6, but he "did not take the opportunity to see the Duke." Instead, he went to a concert. Meanwhile, Harry "made no attempt to see his brother," and flew back home to California on Thursday, June 8, as he wanted to get home to his brood "as quickly as possible."
During his trial, Harry took the stand, where he spoke about his ex Chelsy Davy, in addition to the rumors that Charles is not his biological father. Though Harry wanted to tell his side of the story, William and Charles were not pleased he was speaking out even more.
"My sources tell me that [King Charles III] and [Prince William] were very wary about Harry going into the witness box," expert Katie Nicholl previously shared. "I think when you see what came out of Harry's evidence and his witness statement, you can understand why."
"It has his family terrified," an insider added. "They are nervous about what Harry could ultimately reveal, and rightly so. His book was bad enough."