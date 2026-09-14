King Charles Draws 'Line in the Sand' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Letter Clarifies Their Royal Status, Expert Claims

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Prince Harry 'Lacks Power' to Fight Back Over King Charles's Letter

Source: MEGA King Charles sent a letter earlier this month that clarified Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal standing.

"King Charles's narrative is decisive as he draws a line in the sand — nothing new here, no more discussion required," commentator Helena Chard told Fox News recently. "I'm sure the Sussexes expected flexibility. Prince Harry may be the king's son, but he lacks power to amend and dictate the monarch's statement," the photographer continued.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Returned to the U.K. Late Last Month

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be staying in the U.K. for an extended period of time.

Charles's letter also indicated Meghan, 45, and Harry, 41, are not allowed to use their HRH titles and will continue to be non-working royals as they won't undertake official engagements. The Spare author and the Suits star moved back to England for an extended period of time last month after living in Montecito, Calif., for six years. Meghan and Harry's children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are currently attending school in the U.K., although the name of the educational institution has yet to be revealed.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were 'Surprised' by King Charles's Memo

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

The pair stepped back as senior members of The Firm in 2020 after their plea to be "half-in, half-out" of the royal family was rejected by the late Queen Elizabeth. Once Meghan and Harry's team received Charles's note, they were reportedly "surprised" and caught off-guard, according to a People source. A different insider also told the publication the As Ever founder and the army veteran were unhappy with Charles calling them "private citizens."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Don't Represent the Crown'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly consider themselves 'public figures.'