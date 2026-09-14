King Charles Draws 'Line in the Sand' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Letter Clarifies Their Royal Status, Expert Claims
Sept. 14 2026, Published 11:03 a.m. ET
King Charles is setting firm boundaries over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after he released a letter that clarified the couple's royal status.
According to a royal expert, the monarch, 77, made it perfectly clear in the guidance memo he sent to British government officials earlier this month that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain "private citizens" while they are living in the U.K.
Prince Harry 'Lacks Power' to Fight Back Over King Charles's Letter
"King Charles's narrative is decisive as he draws a line in the sand — nothing new here, no more discussion required," commentator Helena Chard told Fox News recently.
"I'm sure the Sussexes expected flexibility. Prince Harry may be the king's son, but he lacks power to amend and dictate the monarch's statement," the photographer continued.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Returned to the U.K. Late Last Month
Charles's letter also indicated Meghan, 45, and Harry, 41, are not allowed to use their HRH titles and will continue to be non-working royals as they won't undertake official engagements.
The Spare author and the Suits star moved back to England for an extended period of time last month after living in Montecito, Calif., for six years.
Meghan and Harry's children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are currently attending school in the U.K., although the name of the educational institution has yet to be revealed.
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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were 'Surprised' by King Charles's Memo
The pair stepped back as senior members of The Firm in 2020 after their plea to be "half-in, half-out" of the royal family was rejected by the late Queen Elizabeth.
Once Meghan and Harry's team received Charles's note, they were reportedly "surprised" and caught off-guard, according to a People source.
A different insider also told the publication the As Ever founder and the army veteran were unhappy with Charles calling them "private citizens."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Don't Represent the Crown'
“They are public figures,” the source said. “Members of the public know who they are. The idea that they can live a normal, 'private' life is sadly not realistic.”
However, this characterization of the Sussexes being private individuals is nonnegotiable as they "do not represent the Crown," Chard also stated to Fox News.
"There is no ambiguity about who is in and who is out," she continued. "The king is protecting the institution. The public has made it clear they do not want the monarchy to be undermined or damaged by confusion. The letter's statement puts minds at rest."