'Outrageous Use of Titles': Meghan Markle Enrages Palace by Profiting Off Her Kids' HRH Labels, Source Reveals

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Meghan Markle recently utilized her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as inspiration for her newest launch of As Ever candles — a move that allegedly outraged the palace. A source said the royal family feels its an "outrageous use of their titles."

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Meghan Markle's Candles Are Selling for $64 Each

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed son Prince Archie in May 2019.

As part of her Mother's Day drop, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, is charging $64 for each candle that is influenced by Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, as well as their royal monikers. The first wick is “Prince Archie of Sussex’s Birthdate,” with the second one titled “Princess Lilibet of Sussex’s Birthdate." According to a press release, Archie's candle has “a warm, comforting scent … bringing a soft, familiar ease into the room,” with notes of ginger, neroli and cashmere. Lilibet's tealight is described as “a light, floral scent... adding a sense of brightness and openness to the home,” with notes of amber, santal and water lily.

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Source: MEGA 'Meghan is a mom and her brand is about hosting and entertaining and family,' an insider explained.

A source told Page Six on Tuesday, April 21, that Archie and Lilibet's titles, emails and social media handles were "trademarked." Defending the decision, the insider said, “It’s not about safeguarding the children — that’s understandable. It’s what you plan to do with [the trademarks] that is the key." They added that when the former actress incorporates her kids into her brand, it's always “very tasteful," with husband Prince Harry even giving his blessing. “The candles are specifically part of a Mother’s Day line that weaves in something special in honor of your kids … Meghan is a mom and her brand is about hosting and entertaining and family,” another source explained. “She’s not parading the children around at events. She never shows their faces.”

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The Duchess of Sussex Was Blasted for Her Candles

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was recently slammed for her pricey $64 As Ever candles.

The Suits star often shares fun videos and images of her kiddos on social media, however, she received hate earlier this week, with fans slamming her for "monetizing" Archie and Lilibet for her own personal and economic gain. "How [can] candles be inspired by kids ???" someone asked on social media. "Why not add a picture of the back of their heads too," another person chimed in. "Nothing like monetizing your children!" a third critic wrote. "Monetizing their royal titles. Such a shame to the Royal Family," another fan agreed.

Source: MEGA King Charles became monarch in September 2022 after Queen Elizabeth died.