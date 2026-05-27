King Charles Urging Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to Squash Their Feud Ahead of Duchess' U.K. Visit: Source

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Expected to Fly to the U.K. in July

Source: MEGA Tensions within the royal family have hardly thawed over the last few years.

"The thinking is that the wives have become emotionally central to everything. Kate has [Prince] William's ear completely, and Meghan has [Prince] Harry's," an insider told Heat recently. The Duke of Sussex, 41, and the Suits star are set to jet off to Birmingham, England, later this summer to kick off the 2027 Invictus Games. Charles also believes that a reconciliation between Kate and Meghan could lead to him seeing his grandkids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4, soon.

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Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Haven't Always Been Close

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton reportedly made Meghan Markle cry during her 2018 wedding.

The former actress and the Duchess of Cambridge haven't been the best of friends over the years. When Meghan married Harry in 2018, reports claimed Kate made her cry over the bridesmaids dresses. The Invictus Games founder also wrote about one incident between the two women in his 2023 memoir, Spare. The pair reportedly clashed during a 2018 event when Meghan asked Kate to loan her a tube of lip gloss.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry wrote about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship in his 2023 memoir.

"Meg asked to borrow Kate’s lip gloss. An American thing. Meg forgot hers, worried she needed some, and turned to Kate for help," Harry penned in his book. "Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced," he added.

Prince Harry Is Hoping King Charles Will Open the 2027 Invictus Games With Him

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is 'desperately' hoping King Charles will open his 2027 Invictus Games with him.