King Charles Urging Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to Squash Their Feud Ahead of Duchess' U.K. Visit: Source
May 27 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
King Charles is reportedly hoping daughters-in-law Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will squash their beef sometime in the near future — preferably before the Duchess of Sussex heads to the U.K. in July.
The monarch, 77, feels that if Meghan and the Princess of Wales, both 44, resolve their feud soon, it could ultimately help ease tensions with the rest of the royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Expected to Fly to the U.K. in July
"The thinking is that the wives have become emotionally central to everything. Kate has [Prince] William's ear completely, and Meghan has [Prince] Harry's," an insider told Heat recently.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, and the Suits star are set to jet off to Birmingham, England, later this summer to kick off the 2027 Invictus Games.
Charles also believes that a reconciliation between Kate and Meghan could lead to him seeing his grandkids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4, soon.
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Haven't Always Been Close
The former actress and the Duchess of Cambridge haven't been the best of friends over the years. When Meghan married Harry in 2018, reports claimed Kate made her cry over the bridesmaids dresses.
The Invictus Games founder also wrote about one incident between the two women in his 2023 memoir, Spare.
The pair reportedly clashed during a 2018 event when Meghan asked Kate to loan her a tube of lip gloss.
- Prince Harry Wants 'Firm Assurance' Meghan Markle Will Be 'Treated With Basic Respect' by Royal Family Ahead of U.K. Visit: Source
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Won't Meet With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During U.K. Visit as Duke Hopes to 'Spend Some Time With the Family'
- Prince Harry 'Desperately' Wants King Charles to Open 2027 Invictus Games to Help Squash Feud: 'It's His Dream'
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"Meg asked to borrow Kate’s lip gloss. An American thing. Meg forgot hers, worried she needed some, and turned to Kate for help," Harry penned in his book.
"Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced," he added.
Prince Harry Is Hoping King Charles Will Open the 2027 Invictus Games With Him
According to reports, Harry "desperately" wants Charles to open the Invictus Games with him as a way to bury the hatchet.
“Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side," a source told The Sun in January. "Invictus always invites Heads of State but Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony."
The two men both "appear to want a reconciliation," the insider dished, adding the games are a "perfect opportunity for them to work alongside each other."
"The sight of them on stage when it opens would be heart-warming and in the spirit of the occasion," they said. “People helping to plan the games are convinced it will happen and are planning for Charles to play a role in the opening ceremony.”