Prince Harry Wants 'Firm Assurance' Meghan Markle Will Be 'Treated With Basic Respect' by Royal Family Ahead of U.K. Visit: Source
May 6 2026, Published 1:22 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be making a return to the United Kingdom this summer to kick off the 2027 Invictus Games.
However, the Duke of Sussex, 41, has some requests before the couple head back across the pond.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Visiting the U.K. Later This Summer
“The last thing he wants is Meghan walking into a situation where she feels judged,” the source noted to In Touch on Tuesday, May 5. “He says all he’s asking is that she’s treated with basic respect and not cast as the villain before anything’s even happened.”
The Spare author “wants firm reassurance that everyone will keep things polite and give her a fair chance," the insider added.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left the Royal Family in 2020
Harry is reportedly still trying to keep some peace between himself and the rest of the royal family, most notably his father, King Charles.
“He’s trying to keep his father on his side while also protecting his wife," the source added.
Things have been tense between Meghan, 44, Harry, and The Firm ever since they moved to California in 2020.
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The Duke of Sussex Has Been 'Begging for This Chance to Come Back' to the U.K.
While Harry last saw his father in September 2025 during a brief meeting where they exchanged pleasantries, the Suits star hasn't been in England since attending Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral.
The insider noted that despite Harry's good intentions, he may be going overboard with his demands, as the insider claimed he's "already rubbing a lot of people the wrong way."
"Harry has been the one begging for this chance to come back and now that it’s going his way, he’s putting up all these roadblocks,” the source explained. “Of course, people are assuming Meghan is the one pulling the strings, so in a way he’s only making things worse by doing this.”
Prince Harry Wants King Charles to Open the 2027 Invictus Games
Because the 2027 edition of Harry's Invictus Games will be taking place in Birmingham next year, he's "desperately" hoping Charles, 77, will open the sports games with him.
“Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side," an insider told The Sun in January. "Invictus always invites Heads of State but Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony."
The monarch and the army veteran both "appear to want a reconciliation," and the games are a "perfect opportunity for them to work alongside each other."
"The sight of them on stage when it opens would be heart-warming and in the spirit of the occasion," the source added.