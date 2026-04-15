King Charles 'Doesn't Have Much Support' in Desire to 'Forgive' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle So He Can See Grandkids

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King Charles Is Ready to Reconcile With Prince Harry

Source: MEGA King Charles wants to bring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry back into the royal fold.

“Charles is at the point where he wants to forgive Harry and find a path forward, but Prince William simply won’t hear of it, no matter what his father says,” an insider recently divulged to National Examiner. The Prince of Wales, 43, is seemingly standing in the way of Charles seeing Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, as tensions within the royal family don't seem to defrost anytime soon.

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Prince William Is Influential to King Charles and Prince Harry Mending Their Rift

Source: MEGA Prince William has 'enormous influence behind the scenes.'

“It’s become a huge battle because William carries enormous influence behind the scenes. And the truth is, many within The Firm still believe Harry and Meghan [Markle] are toxic — so Charles doesn’t have much support when it comes to welcoming them back," the source went on. Beef between Meghan, 44, Harry, 41, and the rest of the Windsor clan began to burn up once they left the family in 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif. The Duke of Sussex further deepened the rift when he made a series of bombshell claims in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Security Issue Is a Factor Should They Ever Return to U.K.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left The Firm in 2020.

Despite Charles reportedly wanting Harry and his family to visit him, it all boils down to a security issue. The Invictus Games founder and the Suits star have made it adamantly clear they would be open to returning to the U.K. if their security was guaranteed. “Harry still hasn’t gotten security approved, and it’s looking increasingly likely it’ll be denied,” the source said. “Politically, it’s not seen as something that would go down well with the public — and William is said to be thrilled because in his eyes, Harry is getting exactly what he deserves.”

Source: MEGA King Charles believes Prince William is 'working against him.'