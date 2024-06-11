King Charles III's Portrait Vandalized With Wallace and Gromit Imagery by Animal Rights Activists

"King Charles Portrait Redecorated‼️‼️" they captioned one of the posts of the vandalized piece of art. "Find out why King Charles, Patron of the RSPCA should ask them to drop the Assured Scheme."

As OK! previously reported, the new painting was first unveiled at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, May 14. It was the king's first official portrait since his coronation following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.