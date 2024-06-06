Sarah Ferguson Reveals the Final 'Sweet' Message Queen Elizabeth Left Her Before the Monarch's Death
Sarah Ferguson recently revealed the last thing Queen Elizabeth told her before the monarch's 2022 passing, which has stuck with the Duchess of York.
"I can honestly say that was the greatest gift the Queen has ever given me," Ferguson said on Loose Women. "Just before the Queen died she said to me, 'You know what Sarah, you just be yourself and that's good enough.’”
"Isn't that sweet?" she asked the talk show hosts.
Despite Ferguson and Prince Andrew's divorce, she maintained a close relationship with Her Majesty.
"And every time, like even coming on Loose Women today, you know you've got to keep your wits about you, you're very very bright all of you," the author noted. “But now I can just be here and be authentic rather than worrying and I think that was her gift for me."
OK! previously reported Ferguson recently applauded King Charles and Kate Middleton for publicizing their cancer diagnoses.
"I am so proud of the King going to Cancer Research U.K. and becoming the royal patron, going out there and talking to all these people," Ferguson told GB News. "It gives everybody that wonderful feeling that they are being listened to, I thought it was very brave for him to do that."
"The lovely Princess Catherine doing the video was so brave, I think family unity is an extraordinary thing," she shared. "I am so proud, I am sending lots of love and lots of support. We can all rally together."
- Sick Kate Middleton Could 'Give a Wave' During Trooping the Colour After Months of Avoiding the Spotlight
- Kate Middleton Is Doing 'Better' and 'Would’ve Loved' to Attend D-Day Events, Husband Prince William Says About His Wife's Recovery
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Snubbed for the Second Year in a Row After Not Being Invited to Trooping the Colour
In March, Kate returned to Instagram to update fans on her health after staying out of the public eye for months.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Shortly after Kate's announcement, Charles said he was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did." Buckingham Palace later confirmed he was in "closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law."
Charles and Queen Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time," the palace confirmed.