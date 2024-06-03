Queen Elizabeth Didn't 'Trust' Prince Harry Before Her Death

"The big fear that the late Queen had and that the King now has is that when [Harry and Meghan] turn up, they do tend to turn up with a sort of Netflix film crew or a photographer in tow," Phil Dampier told an outlet. "You always get the feeling that whatever happens, whatever the discussions are, that it's going to sooner or later end up on a program or in some sort of podcast. And that's unfortunately where the trust has gone and they just don't trust [Harry]."

According to the expert, the Duke of Sussex's "exploitative" behavior led to Harry "[losing] the trust of the royal family."