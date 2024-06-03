OK Magazine
Queen Elizabeth Didn't 'Trust' Prince Harry Before Her Death

By:

Jun. 3 2024, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020, and the Duke of Sussex's decision to publicly discuss his family drama might've damaged his relationship with Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal fold in 2020.

"The big fear that the late Queen had and that the King now has is that when [Harry and Meghan] turn up, they do tend to turn up with a sort of Netflix film crew or a photographer in tow," Phil Dampier told an outlet. "You always get the feeling that whatever happens, whatever the discussions are, that it's going to sooner or later end up on a program or in some sort of podcast. And that's unfortunately where the trust has gone and they just don't trust [Harry]."

According to the expert, the Duke of Sussex's "exploitative" behavior led to Harry "[losing] the trust of the royal family."

Prince Harry discussed his decision to leave the U.K. with Oprah Winfrey.

OK! previously reported Ingrid Seward believes the late monarch would be disappointed in the Sussexes' decision to relaunch their website using the sussex.com domain.

"The late Queen was fond of Harry and Meghan. She saw their potential as a couple working for the Commonwealth – her Commonwealth. It was her father's legacy," Seward told an outlet. "Then it became hers."

Queen Elizabeth died in 2022.

Before leaving the U.K., the Duchess of Sussex and Harry were expected to represent the monarchy in the Commonwealth.

"The Queen saw Meghan's mixed-race heritage, her youth and style combined with intelligence, as a major plus for the monarchy," Seward explained. "Imagine her distress when everything she had hoped for from Harry and Meghan failed to materialize."

"In 2020 instead of being supportive of the monarchy they wanted to leave," she added. "That is when the steely will of the Queen came into play."

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently based in California.

When the Sussexes relocated to Canada, they gave up their HRH status and other royal privileges.

"With the support of her aged husband, she made it clear it was not possible to do what they wanted — be half in and half out of the monarchy. She told them they could not trade on their royal connections for financial gain," the commentator stated. ''She subsequently forbade them from using the website name sussexroyal.com and their HRHs."

"She would have been hurt and angry at the latest developments," she continued.

Over the years, the Sussexes have received pushback for using their duke and duchess ranking professionally.

"They have loopholed her command by using the slightly different name sussex.com with a link to Sussex Royal," Seward noted. "How tragic it should have come to the half-truths they now appear to depend on to get their own way. They could have had it all and for a brief time they did."

Dampier spoke to The Sun.

