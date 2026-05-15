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Are King Charles and Prince Harry in Cahoots Amid Heated Family Feud? Inside the Clues

king charles prince harry secret alliance
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince Harry are not currently close.

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May 15 2026, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

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Are King Charles and Prince Harry quietly moving in the same direction again — or is it just a coincidence?

The question started circulating after Wednesday, May 13, when the State Opening of Parliament drew attention to a striking overlap between the King’s remarks and his son’s separate public message. Royal commentator Tom Skyes pointed out in his Substack The Royalist that both appeared to address similar concerns despite the ongoing distance between them.

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image of King Charles and Prince Harry both addressed antisemitism in separate public statements released within the same 24-hour period.
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince Harry both addressed antisemitism in separate public statements released within the same 24-hour period.

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During the official ceremony, King Charles stated, “My government will take urgent action to tackle antisemitism and ensure all communities are safe."

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The following day, the King stepped out in Golders Green, where he met Shloime Rand and Norman Shine, two Jewish men who were stabbed in an antisemitic terror attack on April 29. Speaking informally during the visit, he remarked, “It’s a dangerous world, isn’t it?”

At nearly the same time, his estranged son published an opinion piece in The New Statesman, a well-known British magazine, focusing on the “deeply troubling” rise of antisemitism in the U.K.

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In the article, Harry wrote that “hatred directed at people for who they are, or what they believe, is not protest. It is prejudice."

He also reflected on his personal history, acknowledging what he described as lessons learned from his own “past mistakes,” referring to the widely criticized moment when, at 20 years old, he wore a Nazi costume to a party.

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image of Royal commentator Tom Skyes highlighted the timing and tone similarities between their messages.
Source: MEGA

Royal commentator Tom Skyes highlighted the timing and tone similarities between their messages.

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The incident, which resurfaced globally after a photo was published on the front page of The Sun, has remained one of the most controversial chapters of his early public life.

Harry added that silence in the face of extremism can be harmful, arguing that failing to speak up allows “hate and extremism to flourish unchecked.”

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From there, attention quickly shifted to timing. Skyes suggested the overlap was difficult to ignore.

“Two Windsors. Same day. Same issue. Exactly the same carefully calibrated tone,” Skyes said.

He also noted, “I would point out that Harry has not spoken out about anti-semitism in the past, and for very good reason.”

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Skyes went further, claiming he “went directly to the Sussex offices” and asked whether “Harry’s New Statesman piece coordinated with the king’s office.”

According to him, the response from Harry’s team was firm.

“Team Sussex denied it. They said they never received an operational note about the king’s visit, that it was a ‘coincidence,’” Skyes said.

“They said the New Statesman went to print several days ago, though of course that wouldn’t rule out coordination,” he added.

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image of Prince Harry reflected on his past mistakes.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reflected on his past mistakes.

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Another angle is that Charles may still be privately concerned about his relationship with Harry.

“Charles does not want his final years to be defined by estrangement from his son. I have said, repeatedly that King Charles’s dearest wish is to be reconciled with Harry, and his second dearest wish is for his sons to be reconciled with each other,” Skyes explained, referring to Harry and her brother, Prince William.

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image of Tom Skyes suggested there was no confirmed coordination between the King’s office and the Sussex team.
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Tom Skyes suggested there was no confirmed coordination between the King’s office and the Sussex team.

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Even so, Skyes suggested that any perceived alignment between father and son remains sensitive, especially given Harry’s public criticism of the monarchy in his book Spare, his interviews and his Netflix documentary series.

“It is going to trigger outrage amongst the British population if we start to see Harry headquartering himself here,” Skyes added.

As OK! previously reported, Harry, who married Meghan Markle in 2018, officially left the U.K. in March 2020 to begin his transition away from royal duties. He initially relocated to Canada before permanently moving to Southern California, where he and his family have since established their primary residence.

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