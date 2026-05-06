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Ailing King Charles 'Full of Regret' Over Feud With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Amid Cancer Battle: Source

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Source: MEGA

King Charles feels remorse over the situation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

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May 6 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

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Cancer-stricken King Charles reportedly feels remorse over his ongoing feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe explained how the monarch, 77, likely wishes he could reconcile with his estranged son and daughter-in-law so he can be a part of his grandchildren's lives.

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King Charles Loves Being a Grandparent

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image of harry and meghan
Source: MEGA

King Charles is allegedly 'full of regret' over his feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid his cancer battle.

"I think King Charles is full of regret over the whole situation, he definitely wouldn't have wanted it to go this way," Larcombe told The Mirror on May 4.

“He has spoken about how much he enjoys being a grandparent," he added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share kids Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two kids together.

The Suits star, 44, and the Invictus Games founder, 41, stepped back as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif.

Charles last saw Archie and Lilibet during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

“When the Sussexes came over for the queen’s jubilee and attended Trooping the Color, a senior royal figure made it very plain that the king was thrilled to spend time with his grandchildren," royal author Richard Palmer also dished to The Mirror.

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King Charles Didn't Visit Archie and Lilibet During His U.S. Tour Last Month

image of king Charles and queen camilla
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla did not visit their grandkids in California during their state visit to the United States last month.

"There were hopes at that stage that things could be improved, but sadly that’s not how it’s worked out and there've been quite a few setbacks since then," he went on.

The sovereign has also been suffering from a form of cancer since 2024, and though he scaled back his treatment earlier this year, it's unclear if his time on earth could be cut short.

Though Charles made a historic state visit to the U.S. last month, he didn't see Harry and his family on the West Coast.

Instead, the former Prince of Wales stopped by the White House and met with Donald Trump, even visiting New York's 9/11 memorial.

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry last saw his father in September 2025 at Clarence House.

Viewers online blasted the king for seeing the president, 79, but not spending time with his grandkids.

"He’ll visit a felon but not his son and grandchildren. How on-brand for him," someone scoffed on social media.

"What happened to visiting Archie and Lilibet?" another person asked, while a third penned, "The king’s own brother [Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor] isn’t allowed to visit him, but the king will visit the p-------- president?"

The last time Charles and Harry saw each other was in September 2025, when the pair had tea and exchanged gifts at Clarence House.

The former actress and the Spare author will be heading back to England later this summer to kick off the 2027 Invictus Games, though it's unclear if their kids will join them.

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