Ailing King Charles 'Full of Regret' Over Feud With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Amid Cancer Battle: Source

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King Charles Loves Being a Grandparent

Source: MEGA King Charles is allegedly 'full of regret' over his feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid his cancer battle.

"I think King Charles is full of regret over the whole situation, he definitely wouldn't have wanted it to go this way," Larcombe told The Mirror on May 4. “He has spoken about how much he enjoys being a grandparent," he added. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share kids Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two kids together.

The Suits star, 44, and the Invictus Games founder, 41, stepped back as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif. Charles last saw Archie and Lilibet during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. “When the Sussexes came over for the queen’s jubilee and attended Trooping the Color, a senior royal figure made it very plain that the king was thrilled to spend time with his grandchildren," royal author Richard Palmer also dished to The Mirror.

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King Charles Didn't Visit Archie and Lilibet During His U.S. Tour Last Month

Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla did not visit their grandkids in California during their state visit to the United States last month.

"There were hopes at that stage that things could be improved, but sadly that’s not how it’s worked out and there've been quite a few setbacks since then," he went on. The sovereign has also been suffering from a form of cancer since 2024, and though he scaled back his treatment earlier this year, it's unclear if his time on earth could be cut short. Though Charles made a historic state visit to the U.S. last month, he didn't see Harry and his family on the West Coast. Instead, the former Prince of Wales stopped by the White House and met with Donald Trump, even visiting New York's 9/11 memorial.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry last saw his father in September 2025 at Clarence House.