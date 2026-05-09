Why King Charles' U.S. Trip Was His Estranged Son Harry's 'Worst Nightmare'
May 9 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
King Charles has won high praise for his high-profile U.S. state visit – as sources tell OK! it was his estranged son Prince Harry's "worst nightmare" amid ongoing tensions between the monarch and the duke.
The 77-year-old king and his wife, Queen Camilla, 78, concluded their four-day visit to the United States last week, hosted by Donald Trump.
Their visit included a series of high-profile engagements, from a formal state dinner at the White House to a historic address to Congress, alongside visits to New York City where Charles paid tribute at the 9/11 memorial and later met community leaders in Harlem.
Camilla also undertook solo engagements, including a literacy-focused visit to the New York Public Library. Despite the diplomatic success of the visit, attention has focused on the absence of Charles' royal exile son Harry, 41, who resides in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.
One palace source told us: "For Harry, this would have been an incredibly challenging trip to watch. He will have seen his estranged father being the spotlight of global media, while putting on a diplomatic masterclass in front of the world and Donald Trump at a hugely sensitive time for U.K.-U.S. relations. And all the while, there was no time for him to meet Charles. Not only would seeing his father do the kind of duty with such panache that Harry chose to give up, it would have been his worst nightmare as it rubs his estrangement from the royals in his face."
Another source echoed that view, describing the visit as "a perfect storm of everything Harry has decided to distance himself from."
They added: "You've got Charles dealing with political spectacle, the global press corps, and personalities like Trump, Harry has publicly criticized – it's hard to imagine how he would have felt watching this."
Charles and Camilla's visit itself was characterized by a packed schedule and a warm reception from U.S. officials.
In a brief interview, Camilla described the tour as "good fun," adding: "It's been a whistle stop. It's been really good fun. But we have moved quite fast."
Observers noted Charles appeared at ease throughout the engagements, delivering his congressional address with confidence and emphasizing the enduring relationship between the U.K. and the U.S.
- King Charles Blasted for Visiting 'Felon' Donald Trump But Not Prince Harry and His Grandkids During U.S. Trip: 'How On-Brand'
- King Charles Unlikely to Visit Son Prince Harry During Upcoming U.S. Trip: 'There Will Be No Detour'
- King Charles 'Sick of' Queen Camilla Complaining About Prince Harry's Presence at Coronation: 'He Finds Her Behavior Disrespectful'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The king's appearance at the 9/11 memorial in New York was widely seen as a poignant moment, as he paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2001 attacks.
Later, his visit to Harlem highlighted his interest in community-led initiatives, particularly urban farming and youth development programs. Camilla's focus on literacy initiatives was similarly well received, reinforcing her long-standing advocacy in that area.
However, the success of the trip has been overshadowed in some quarters by commentary surrounding Harry's relationship with his father.
American broadcaster Megyn Kelly was highly critical, saying: "They should be interpreting it exactly the way they are, that his son is a s--- and they don't get along anymore, even though the dad is actually very sweet."
She also ranted: "I'd be angry if I was King Charles but it doesn't sound like he is angry. All the reports about him are that he's extremely forgiving of Prince Harry."
The strained dynamic between father and son has remained a recurring theme since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States.
While there have been occasional reports of attempts at reconciliation, public appearances together have been rare.
The broader royal family has also faced its own challenges in recent years.
Kate Middleton, 43, revealed in 2024 that she was undergoing cancer treatment following abdominal surgery and had begun preventative chemotherapy, asking for privacy while focusing on recovery and family life.
Against this backdrop, Charles is still battling an undisclosed form of cancer.