Why King Charles' U.S. Trip Was His Estranged Son Harry's 'Worst Nightmare'

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Source: MEGA King Charles concluded his four-day visit to the U.S.

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One palace source told us: "For Harry, this would have been an incredibly challenging trip to watch. He will have seen his estranged father being the spotlight of global media, while putting on a diplomatic masterclass in front of the world and Donald Trump at a hugely sensitive time for U.K.-U.S. relations. And all the while, there was no time for him to meet Charles. Not only would seeing his father do the kind of duty with such panache that Harry chose to give up, it would have been his worst nightmare as it rubs his estrangement from the royals in his face." Another source echoed that view, describing the visit as "a perfect storm of everything Harry has decided to distance himself from." They added: "You've got Charles dealing with political spectacle, the global press corps, and personalities like Trump, Harry has publicly criticized – it's hard to imagine how he would have felt watching this."

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Source: MEGA King Charles had a series of high-profile engagements in the U.S.

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Charles and Camilla's visit itself was characterized by a packed schedule and a warm reception from U.S. officials. In a brief interview, Camilla described the tour as "good fun," adding: "It's been a whistle stop. It's been really good fun. But we have moved quite fast." Observers noted Charles appeared at ease throughout the engagements, delivering his congressional address with confidence and emphasizing the enduring relationship between the U.K. and the U.S.

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The king's appearance at the 9/11 memorial in New York was widely seen as a poignant moment, as he paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2001 attacks. Later, his visit to Harlem highlighted his interest in community-led initiatives, particularly urban farming and youth development programs. Camilla's focus on literacy initiatives was similarly well received, reinforcing her long-standing advocacy in that area. However, the success of the trip has been overshadowed in some quarters by commentary surrounding Harry's relationship with his father.

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Source: MEGA King Charles' trip was overshadowed by commentary on his relationship with Prince Harry.

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American broadcaster Megyn Kelly was highly critical, saying: "They should be interpreting it exactly the way they are, that his son is a s--- and they don't get along anymore, even though the dad is actually very sweet." She also ranted: "I'd be angry if I was King Charles but it doesn't sound like he is angry. All the reports about him are that he's extremely forgiving of Prince Harry." The strained dynamic between father and son has remained a recurring theme since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States.

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