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Source: MEGA King Charles went to the U.S. with Queen Camilla.

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The trip came days after Harry, 41, delivered a speech at the Kyiv Security Forum in Ukraine, where he urged the U.S. to honor its "international treaty obligations" in what he described as the U.S.' "enduring role in global security" – although he did not mention Trump's name. His intervention – unusually direct for a non-working royal — drew a swift response from Trump, who told reporters: "Prince Harry is not speaking for the U.K., that's for sure."

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Behind the scenes, British officials are understood to have scrambled to reinforce that message by privately briefing Trump and his lackeys Harry did not speak for Charles. One source told us: "There was a very rapid and coordinated push behind the scenes to ensure American officials understood there was no connection whatsoever between Harry's comments and the official stance of the U.K. government or the monarchy. Given the sensitivity of the visit, the focus was firmly on preventing any diplomatic ambiguity or the impression that his remarks carried institutional backing. For Harry, though, who knew about it, that kind of swift clarification inevitably feels like a very visible form of distancing and like Charles' biggest betrayal of him yet. It underlines, in quite stark terms, that he no longer speaks with any authority on behalf of the Crown, and that realization is not an easy one to accept – particularly when it plays out so publicly on the international stage."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry delivered a speech at the Kyiv Security Forum in Ukraine.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry addressed senior military and government figures.

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Source: MEGA King Charles' visit to the U.S. is focused on strengthening bilateral ties.