King Charles Knives Prince Harry — OK! Reveals Monarch's 'Biggest Betrayal Yet' of Estranged Son
May 10 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
King Charles has been accused of delivering his "biggest betrayal yet" to his estranged son Prince Harry after his flunkies were said to have moved swiftly to distance the monarchy from the duke's outspoken remarks against Trump's foreign policy – a tactic insiders tell OK! left Harry totally sidelined ahead of the king's high-stakes U.S. visit.
The 77-year-old monarch arrived in the United States last week with Queen Camilla, 78, for a landmark state visit marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, with the pair hosted by President Donald Trump.
The trip came days after Harry, 41, delivered a speech at the Kyiv Security Forum in Ukraine, where he urged the U.S. to honor its "international treaty obligations" in what he described as the U.S.' "enduring role in global security" – although he did not mention Trump's name.
His intervention – unusually direct for a non-working royal — drew a swift response from Trump, who told reporters: "Prince Harry is not speaking for the U.K., that's for sure."
Behind the scenes, British officials are understood to have scrambled to reinforce that message by privately briefing Trump and his lackeys Harry did not speak for Charles.
One source told us: "There was a very rapid and coordinated push behind the scenes to ensure American officials understood there was no connection whatsoever between Harry's comments and the official stance of the U.K. government or the monarchy. Given the sensitivity of the visit, the focus was firmly on preventing any diplomatic ambiguity or the impression that his remarks carried institutional backing. For Harry, though, who knew about it, that kind of swift clarification inevitably feels like a very visible form of distancing and like Charles' biggest betrayal of him yet. It underlines, in quite stark terms, that he no longer speaks with any authority on behalf of the Crown, and that realization is not an easy one to accept – particularly when it plays out so publicly on the international stage."
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Another insider said the move sharpened the sense of separation between Harry and the institution he once represented.
They said: "What really stands out is the speed and firmness with which the establishment stepped in to limit any fallout from what Harry said. It underlines just how separate he now is from the workings of government and the royal apparatus – and makes clear there's no willingness to blur those lines or let his views be seen as overlapping with official policy., it only deepens the sense that he's been effectively pushed to the margins. Charles' team briefing Trump's people against Harry doesn't just feel like a procedural decision – it comes across as something more deliberate, reinforcing the idea that the distance between Harry and the royal family is now both formal and deeply personal."
Harry's appearance in Kyiv – where he addressed senior military and government figures – marked one of his most overtly political interventions since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.
While his comments aligned with broader Western support for Ukraine, the timing of the speech, just days before Charles' meeting with Trump, was seen by some as diplomatically awkward.
The king's visit to the U.S. was otherwise characterized by ceremonial grandeur and a focus on strengthening bilateral ties.
Charles delivered a historic address to Congress and attended a state dinner at the White House, while Camilla undertook engagements centered on literacy.
The couple also traveled to New York City, where the king paid tribute at the 9/11 memorial and met with community leaders in Harlem.
A source said: "For Harry, this episode underscores the complex position he now occupies – a global figure with a platform, but without the formal authority that once gave his words institutional weight."