Harry, Who? King Charles Leaves Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Out Of Christmas Speech After Bombshell Docuseries Debut

His Majesty additionally addressed the importance of religion — including beliefs beyond Christianity — "at a time of great anxiety and hardship.”

"While Christmas is, of course, a Christian celebration, the power of light overcoming darkness is celebrated across the boundaries of faith and belief. So, whatever faith you have, or whether you have none, it is in this life-giving light, and with the true humility that lies in our service to others, that I believe we can find hope for the future," he powerfully addressed. "Let us therefore celebrate it together, and cherish it always."

"With all my heart, I wish each of you a Christmas of peace, happiness and everlasting light," King Charles concluded.