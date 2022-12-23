Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have No 'Major Regrets' Over Netflix Docuseries Despite Backlash

And while the Sussexes are relieved that they were finally given the chance to tell their side of the story years after leaving the U.K. to forge a new life in the United States, in the sixth episode of the docuseries, the father-of-two — he shares Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, with the Suits actress — admitted there are times he misses home.

"I miss the weird family gatherings when we’re all sort of brought together under one roof for, you know, certain times of the year — that I miss ... So, I miss the U.K. [and] I miss my friends," he revealed. "I’ve lost a few friends in this process as well. I mean, I came [to California] because I was changed. I changed to the point that I’d outgrown my environment."