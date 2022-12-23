In The Holiday Spirit! The Royal Family's Christmas Cards Always Spark Joy — Photos
Over the years, people get excited to view the royal family's Christmas cards — and they always bring joy to everyone's lives.
However, this year might be a bit different since Queen Elizabeth is no longer here, as she died on September 8.
"I think for them it will very emotional this year and I've no doubt there are tears that will be shed on the day or the night before because they will be remembering her," Grant Harrold, who previously worked for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, said in a new interview. "But I'm sure as well it will be a fun time for the youngsters and it will also carry on how the Queen would have wanted it to."
"Knowing what the King is like, I think he will try to mirror everything that has been done in the past," he shared. "But what is interesting is, I don't think he will stay [at Sandringham] until February like the Queen used to do to mark her own father's passing. I don't see him doing that, and I don't think his schedule will allow it."
Scroll through the gallery below to see the brood's holiday cards!
1996
Princess Diana signed the Christmas card, which featured a photo of Prince Harry, Prince William and their cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
2013
Queen Consort Camilla sported a green jacket, while her husband, King Charles wore a gray jacket.
2018
William, 40, and Kate, 40 were all smiles in this photo, which featured their three tots: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
2020
Louis was happier than ever during the photo opp!
2021
"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card 🎄," the couple wrote at the time.
2022
This year, William and Kate, who got married in 2011, dressed down for their card.
"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card! 🎄," the duo captioned the sweet photo.
However, some thought the card was a dig at Meghan Markle, 41, who claimed Harry's brother and sister-in-law are prim and proper.
"When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time... They came for dinner," Meghan said in the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, which first dropped on Thursday, December 8.
"I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger, always been a hugger," she said, adding that she “didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."
2022
"Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," Camilla and Charles captioned the sweet note.