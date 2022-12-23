In The Holiday Spirit! The Royal Family's Christmas Cards Always Spark Joy — Photos

This year, William and Kate, who got married in 2011, dressed down for their card.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card! 🎄," the duo captioned the sweet photo.

However, some thought the card was a dig at Meghan Markle, 41, who claimed Harry's brother and sister-in-law are prim and proper.

"When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time... They came for dinner," Meghan said in the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, which first dropped on Thursday, December 8.

"I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger, always been a hugger," she said, adding that she “didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."