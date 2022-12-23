Royal Family Feels Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are 'Digging Themselves Into A Deeper Hole' With Nonstop Tell-Alls, Spills Source

A sticky situation. Tension between the Sussexes and the royal family has been high ever since they stepped back from their duties in 2020, but now, things seem to have gone from bad to worse with the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

"The general consensus amongst the royals is that Harry and Meghan aren’t doing themselves any favors by speaking out about the family, and that they’re digging themselves into a deeper hole with these tell-alls," spilled a source of Harry and Meghan's relationship with The Firm.