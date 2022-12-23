Royal Family Feels Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are 'Digging Themselves Into A Deeper Hole' With Nonstop Tell-Alls, Spills Source
A sticky situation. Tension between the Sussexes and the royal family has been high ever since they stepped back from their duties in 2020, but now, things seem to have gone from bad to worse with the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
"The general consensus amongst the royals is that Harry and Meghan aren’t doing themselves any favors by speaking out about the family, and that they’re digging themselves into a deeper hole with these tell-alls," spilled a source of Harry and Meghan's relationship with The Firm.
Harry and Meghan's tell-all was released in two parts on December 8 and December 15. The couple heavily focused on their estrangement with the royal family in the six-part series, dragging Harry's relatives through the mud for the roles they played in the duo's troubling time behind palace walls.
Despite the many blows taken, the royal family is waiting to see what Harry reveals in his upcoming memoir, Spare, set to hit selves on January 12, 2023.
"They’re hoping that once Spare is released, Harry and Meghan will focus on the future and not the past," added the insider to a news outlet.
Aside from accusing his family of doing whatever it takes to protect Prince William while failing to do the same for him and his wife, Harry candidly admitted that he didn't expect to ever fully resolve his issues with the heir nor their father, King Charles III.
"I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology" the red-headed royal said during part two of the series. "My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next."
Meghan also slammed the royal family for using her as a scapegoat whenever a story that wasn't favorable to their own was plastered in the news.
"You would just see it play out," Meghan said to the camera. "A story about someone in the family would pop for a minute, and they'd go, 'We gotta make that go away.'"
William and Kate Middleton are rumored to "disappointed" and "hurt" by their in-laws' revelations, as the former was apparently hoping to move past all the drama following Harry and Meghan's first bombshell interview in March 2021. However, "Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards," spilled a source.