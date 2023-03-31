King Charles & Prince Harry Mending Their Rocky Relationship Before May Coronation Is 'Almost Impossible,' Claims Source
King Charles III and Prince Harry's relationship has been particularly rocky as of late.
A royal expert revealed that it would be "almost impossible" for Harry to mend his relationship with his father before the May 6 Coronation ceremony.
The drama began after the red-headed royal and his wife Meghan Markle spoke out against the Windsor's in their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. Shortly after, the prince released his scathing memoir, Spare, that took personal digs at his family members.
Even after all the slander, the King still chose to invite the Sussexes to his Coronation. The pair have confirmed they received their invitation, but have yet to share if they will attend.
In an interview about his new book the 38-year-old was asked about the momentous event, saying, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court."
Additionally, royal correspondent Richard Fitzwilliam weighed in on the controversial family dynamics.
"The Sussexes seek admission of some sort of guilt from the Royals. Harry also wants an apology and they're not going to get one, [so] there isn't really anything the Royals could say," he said.
"Any relations with Harry are likely to be almost impossible after the wave of interviews following Spare and the docuseries. You simply couldn't say anything to him without the fear of it repeating somewhere," Fitzwilliam added.
As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, March 28, Harry traveled to London for a court appearance associated with his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited. It was rumored that he will not be seeing the brood on the visit.
According to reports, the father-of-two's recent comment about how the family does not fight back towards the press was the last straw for the institution.
"Harry has torpedoed any remaining bridges with this statement. It is just six weeks until the coronation and the last thing Charles needs," a source declared. "The trust is gone and I think that's been made quite clear by the king refusing to meet him."
They also added that Prince William is done with Harry's antics, saying, "William is over it at this stage. If this was about his vendetta with [ANL] that would be one thing."
"But Harry keeps doing everything in his power to try and embarrass the family. How can you have a relationship with someone who is doing that?" the insider concluded.
