King Charles & Prince Harry Mending Their Rocky Relationship Before May Coronation Is 'Almost Impossible,' Claims Source

The drama began after the red-headed royal and his wife Meghan Markle spoke out against the Windsor's in their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. Shortly after, the prince released his scathing memoir, Spare, that took personal digs at his family members.

Even after all the slander, the King still chose to invite the Sussexes to his Coronation. The pair have confirmed they received their invitation, but have yet to share if they will attend.

In an interview about his new book the 38-year-old was asked about the momentous event, saying, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court."