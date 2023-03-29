Kate Middleton Furious Prince William Didn't 'Stick Up For Her More' After Prince Harry Shaded Mom-Of-3 In His Memoir: Source

"Kate felt William should stick up for her more," the source explained to Radar. "Yet William and the palace thought that saying nothing was best."

In Harry's book, he alleged his sister-in-law caused Meghan Markle to cry during an argument prior to their 2018 wedding, and he also claimed both Kate and William found his Nazi costume scandal hilarious.

While the buzz over Kate and William's tension may be a surprise to fans, author Tom Quinn previously revealed it's very common for the parents-of-three to fight only when behind closed doors.