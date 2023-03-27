OK Magazine
ROYALS

Prince Harry Returns To London For Court Hearing Against Publisher Accused Of Obtaining Information Illegally: Photos

prince harry london court hearing publisher
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 27 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Prince Harry shocked bystanders when he arrived at High Court in London on Monday, March 27.

The dad-of-two is back overseas to participate in a four-day hearing against Associated Newspapers Ltd, as in 2022, himself and several stars like Elton John claimed the publishers obtained information illegally.

For the legal meeting, the Spare author wore a dark suit, white shirt and grey tie.

prince harry london
Source: mega

When Harry and the others first sued, they alleged the outlet — which owns brands like Daily Mail – tapped phones and planted listening devices, claiming they had "compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy."

In their original lawsuit, the group also said ANL assisted in "the payment of police officials, with corrupt links to private investigators, for inside, sensitive information" and had people impersonate "individuals to obtain medical information from private hospitals, clinics, and treatment centres by deception."

prince harry london
Source: mega

In addition, the celebs believe the publishing house obtained info on "bank accounts, credit histories and financial transactions through illicit means and manipulation."

ANL, who is trying to get the case dismissed, denied the allegations, stating, "We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30 years old."

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
prince harry london
Source: mega

Once the hearing concludes, the judge will decide if the case will go to trial.

According to an eyewitness in the courthouse, Harry was taking notes while the lawyers gave their arguments, and John, as well as Jude Law's ex-wife, Sadie Frost, entered the room later in the day. Other people involved in the case include John's husband, David Furnish, and Elizabeth Hurley.

It's unclear if Harry will see any of his family members while in town, though it seems unlikely given their tense relationship. The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle have yet to even confirm if they'll be present for King Charles' May coronation, though they were invited to the event.

BBC reported on the legal case's details.

