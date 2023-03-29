OK Magazine
Prince Harry Claims Royal Family 'Without A Doubt' Lied To Him About Phone Hacking Ordeal, Didn't Learn The Truth Until He Left Monarchy

prince harry royal family lied phone hacking
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 28 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Prince Harry refuses to stay silent when it comes to the British media's attacks on himself and his loved ones.

As OK! reported, the Duke of Sussex is currently in London for a four-day trial after he and other celebs sued Associated Newspapers Ltd for allegedly obtaining private information illegally.

The dad-of-two has been photographed at the courthouse on back-to-back days, and on Tuesday, March 28, outlets obtained his witness statement.

prince harry
Source: mega

In his words, Harry explained he formed an "uneasy relationship with the press" after his mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997, but he followed his family's orders to "never complain" and "never explain" when it comes to gossip.

However, staying silent didn't sit well with him when he began dating Meghan Markle, as the press made "vicious" and racist attacks against the actress.

prince harry
Source: mega

It wasn't until the Sussexes stepped down from the monarchy and moved to America in 2020 that Harry finally saw the truth, and in particular, discovered his own family left him out of the loop when it came to a legal filing against News Group Newspapers.

"The Institution was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time about NGN's phone hacking," he stated, "and that has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with different legal advice and representation."

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Though Harry may be the only royal to have publicly hurled lawsuits at British publications, he insisted his relatives and friends have also been targeted — though he isn't sure of their feelings about the matter.

"There was never any centralised [sic] discussion between us about who had brought claims as each office in the Institution is siloed," he explained. "There is this misconception that we are all in constant communication with one another but that is not true."

prince harry
Source: mega

"I am bringing this claim because I love my country and I remain deeply concerned by the unchecked power, influence and criminality of Associated," the Spare author concluded. "The evidence I have seen shows that Associated's journalists are criminals with journalistic powers which should concern every single one of us. The British public deserve to know the full extent of this cover up and I feel it is my duty to expose it."

ANL has denied any wrongdoing, dubbing allegations against them as "preposterous smears."

People obtained Harry's statement.

