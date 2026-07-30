King Charles and Prince Harry Haven't Spoken Since Groundbreaking Reunion, Sources Claim: 'It Was a First Step, Not a Miracle Cure'

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King Charles and Prince Harry have allegedly not spoken since they reunited at the royal Highgrove House in the United Kingdom, sources claimed. The prince and his estranged father had a rare meeting on July 10 with Harry's wife and children in tow, but when he headed back to the United States, it seems there has been radio silence ever since. "The reunion ended, Harry flew back to California, and that was it," an insider told Rob Shutter's Naughty But Nice. "There hasn’t been a single conversation since. People wanted this to be the start of something bigger, but right now there’s nothing else on the calendar."

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Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla met with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on July 10.

Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly asked to meet with Harry and Meghan Markle to spend time with their grandchildren: Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5. Meghan, Archie and Lilibet last saw Charles in June 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Harry's relationship with his parents has been strained since he and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California in 2020. While the ice may be thawing, insiders claimed their groundbreaking meeting couldn't mend all wounds. “It was an important first step, not a miracle cure,” the source alleged. "Everyone left feeling the meeting was worthwhile, but nobody walked away believing everything had suddenly been fixed."

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'The Relationship Is Standing Completely Still'

Source: MEGA King Charles and Prince Harry may be at a stalemate when it comes to mending their relationship.

Some have suggested that the father and son are at a bit of a stalemate when it comes to their relationship. There could still be tension between them after Harry embroiled his father in an unsuccessful legal battle to have his taxpayer-funded security reinstated while in the United Kingdom. In May 2025, he claimed Charles hadn't spoken to him because of it. Insiders said each side still has some healing to do. "The door hasn’t been slammed shut," they explained. "But it hasn’t been thrown wide open either. Until someone makes the next move, the relationship is standing completely still."

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Will Prince Harry Reunite With Prince William?

Source: MEGA Questions have swirled on whether Prince William and Prince Harry will move toward reconciliation.

Some have questioned whether the seemingly successful reunion has potentially opened the door for a reunion between Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William. "That idea has been floated as a possibility, so that William and Kate and their kids could see them at the next visit," an insider told Us Weekly. "There’s still a lot of hurt, and it’s going to take time to heal,” they added. "Meetings can be reassuring, but they won’t change things too dramatically. The relationship between Harry and William will never be what it used to be."

Source: MEGA Prince William was allegedly angered by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to their mother's grave.