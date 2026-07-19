Meghan Markle Doesn't Believe 'Private Family Meeting' With King Charles Was 'Warm and Fuzzy,' Royal Author Claims
July 19 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
It had been four years since Meghan Markle last saw father-in-law King Charles.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, reunited with the monarch, 77, and Queen Camilla on July 10 for a family summit alongside Prince Harry and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
However, the “private family-only meeting" wasn't coming up roses for the former actress.
"One gets the sense that, from Meghan’s perspective, the reunion with Charles and Camilla wasn’t entirely warm and fuzzy,” royal author Christopher Andersen told Page Six recently.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Met With King Charles at Highgrove House
The reunion went down at Highgrove House, Charles' country residence in Gloucestershire. Photos of the event are not expected to be released anytime in the near future.
Meghan, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, last saw Charles in June 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
While Harry, 41, was in England earlier this month to undertake promotional events for his 2027 Invictus Games, Meghan and her kids met up with the Duke of Sussex at the end of his trip to visit Charles and Camilla, 79.
- 'Happy' Prince Harry Feels 'Really Energized' After Memorable Meeting With King Charles and His Kids During U.K. Tour: Source
- Prince William Stays Away From King Charles' Secluded Highgrove Reunion With Prince Harry, Meghan Meghan, Archie and Lilibet
- King Charles Reunites With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet for First Time in 4 Years Despite Security Concerns
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The Sussexes Moved to California in 2020
The Suits star and her family were vacationing in nearby Portugal while Harry was in the United Kingdom. Meghan was meant to join Harry for the duration of his trip, however, the Sussexes were denied taxpayer-funded security protection.
“It is better that people don’t know anything about these meetings,” a source told People about the reunion. “They should be allowed to rekindle those family ties.”
Meghan and Harry left the U.K. in 2020 after taking a step back as senior members of The Firm and they moved to Montecito, Calif.
An insider dished to Daily Mail on July 17 how Archie and Lilibet are staying close to grandpa Charles following their landmark meeting.
"Harry was never going to let the kids down, they were so invested in the trip,” the insider said. “They FaceTime with Charles all the time, so they already have a relationship but they were so excited to finally come. It was their first proper chance to meet."
“England is where Harry’s heart has always lain,” the source went on. “It is no secret the Sussexes went to the States to try and seek their fortune, to try to capitalize on his fame and his royalty to some degree.”
When the As Ever founder and the Spare author set up house in the U.S., they signed a $100 million deal with Netflix to produce content for the streamer. This past March, however, the company cut ties with the royal's lifestyle brand and canceled her With Love, Meghan, cooking show after two seasons.