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Meghan Markle Doesn't Believe 'Private Family Meeting' With King Charles Was 'Warm and Fuzzy,' Royal Author Claims

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met with King Charles and Queen Camilla on July 10 for a private family summit.

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July 19 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

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It had been four years since Meghan Markle last saw father-in-law King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, reunited with the monarch, 77, and Queen Camilla on July 10 for a family summit alongside Prince Harry and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020.

However, the “private family-only meeting" wasn't coming up roses for the former actress.

"One gets the sense that, from Meghan’s perspective, the reunion with Charles and Camilla wasn’t entirely warm and fuzzy,” royal author Christopher Andersen told Page Six recently.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Met With King Charles at Highgrove House

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Source: MEGA

No photos of the reunion with King Charles are set to be released.

The reunion went down at Highgrove House, Charles' country residence in Gloucestershire. Photos of the event are not expected to be released anytime in the near future.

Meghan, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, last saw Charles in June 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

While Harry, 41, was in England earlier this month to undertake promotional events for his 2027 Invictus Games, Meghan and her kids met up with the Duke of Sussex at the end of his trip to visit Charles and Camilla, 79.

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The Sussexes Moved to California in 2020

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry flew to the U.K. alone earlier this month.

The Suits star and her family were vacationing in nearby Portugal while Harry was in the United Kingdom. Meghan was meant to join Harry for the duration of his trip, however, the Sussexes were denied taxpayer-funded security protection.

“It is better that people don’t know anything about these meetings,” a source told People about the reunion. “They should be allowed to rekindle those family ties.”

Meghan and Harry left the U.K. in 2020 after taking a step back as senior members of The Firm and they moved to Montecito, Calif.

An insider dished to Daily Mail on July 17 how Archie and Lilibet are staying close to grandpa Charles following their landmark meeting.

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Source: Netflix

'With Love, Meghan' was canceled after two seasons.

"Harry was never going to let the kids down, they were so invested in the trip,” the insider said. “They FaceTime with Charles all the time, so they already have a relationship but they were so excited to finally come. It was their first proper chance to meet."

“England is where Harry’s heart has always lain,” the source went on. “It is no secret the Sussexes went to the States to try and seek their fortune, to try to capitalize on his fame and his royalty to some degree.”

When the As Ever founder and the Spare author set up house in the U.S., they signed a $100 million deal with Netflix to produce content for the streamer. This past March, however, the company cut ties with the royal's lifestyle brand and canceled her With Love, Meghan, cooking show after two seasons.

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