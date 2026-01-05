Prince Harry Scores Victory in Fight for Government-Funded U.K. Security 6 Years After Megxit and Royal Exile
Jan. 5 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
It's going to get a little easier for Prince Harry to visit his homeland in the coming months.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, won a major battle in his fight to receive government-funded security when he returns home to the United Kingdom.
The Sussexes Have Been Granted Taxpayer-Funder U.K. Security Detail
Harry, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will reportedly be allowed to have security paid for by the country during trips to England following an official review from the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures.
They determined that the Sussexes meet the requirements for taxpayer-funded protection in the near future.
The couple's spokesperson said in a statement regarding the move: “We don’t comment on security matters."
“It’s now a formality,” the assessment read, according to Daily Mail. “Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is now nailed on for Harry.”
An insider told People on January 5 that the British government is swinging toward a “positive” direction regarding the decision about Harry's safety measures.
- 'Leach' Prince Harry Faces Backlash After Winning Tax Payer-Funded U.K. Security: 'He Shouldn't Be 'Allowed Back Into the Country'
- Prince Harry Declares 'There Is No Possibility' to Keep Meghan Markle and Their Kids Safe in the U.K. Without Royal Security
- Prince Harry Is Unlikely To Attend Prince Philip's Memorial Service: It Will 'Undermine His Position That It's Too Much Of A Threat' As Security Appeal Case Begins, Source Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Rarely Been Back to England Since Their Departure
In January 2020, Meghan, 44, and Harry, announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family and their plans to live in North America — in a move that has been dubbed as "Megxit."
When the couple left their roles as senior working royals, they lost the right to their taxpayer-funded U.K. security. Since then, Harry has been trying to get it back in a lengthy court battle.
Harry and the Suits star have seldomly been back in England over the last few years following their royal exile. The duo last came to the U.K. together in September 2022 to attend the funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Harry has been back home solo a handful of times, most recently in September 2025 to attend the WellChild Awards and several other charity events.
The Spare author also sat down with his estranged father, King Charles, for a quick meeting last year that reportedly lasted less than an hour. The two had tea and exchanged photos and gifts as Harry's birthday was on September 15.
Harry told the BBC last year how he would love to bring his family to England; however, it just didn't feel feasible to him due to concerns for their safety.
“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” he said. “I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done.”