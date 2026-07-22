King Charles Refused to Meet With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Unless 'the Kids Were Coming': Sources Reveal

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King Charles met with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry almost six years after they stepped down from royal duties and moved to California. Insiders revealed the July 10 reunion was the result of several last-minute stipulations and exchanges with Buckingham Palace, with the king having one very stringent condition. King Charles and Queen Camilla wanted one-on-one time with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5. In fact, one insider told Us Weekly that the king "would only agree to the meeting if the kids were coming.” "The king and queen wanted personal time with their grandchildren, and they wanted it to be lighthearted and positive,” the source revealed. “The point of the meeting was to spend time with them, and that was the only thing on the agenda"

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry floated the idea of heading to London without his wife and children.

The estranged family was finally reunited at Charles’ secluded Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, though the meeting almost failed to come to fruition. Just a few days before the scheduled visit, a Sussex representative suggested that the children travel separately with their mother due to privacy concerns and meet Harry outside of London. Harry alleged his invitation to the palace was then abruptly "withdrawn," though Buckingham Palace refuted that claim. "Everything the Palace does is planned at least two months in advance,” an insider said. “There’s no way they could plan for a guest last minute, and Harry knows that.”

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Source: MEGA Queen Camilla and King Charles' 'only thing on the agenda' was seeing their grandchildren.

The king and queen ensured that privacy was of the utmost importance before their grandchildren visited. "The staff was dismissed before Harry and Meghan and the kids arrived,” a source claimed. “Details were kept under wraps. They didn’t want anything to get out." Charles was forced to "walk a very fine line" when it came to the logistics of the day's events, according to insiders. “He is Harry’s father and would like to do almost anything to make his son feel comfortable," they said. "But as king, he knows even the appearance of influencing security decisions could create political controversy. He sees himself as protecting the family and the crown, but those two goals don’t always align.”

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'Certain Topics Were Off Limits'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and King Charles agreed that 'certain topics' would be off limits.

Not only did the family agree to strict security restrictions with the day centered around Lilibet and Archie, the estranged father and son also agreed "certain topics were off limits." In May 2025, Harry alleged that his father wasn't speaking to him after the prince embroiled Charles in an unsuccessful legal battle to have his taxpayer-funded security reinstated while in the United Kingdom. Harry was also fresh off a $67 million privacy suit with The Daily Mail, which he lost on July 7. "They agreed beforehand that they would not discuss any topics making headlines in the press,” a source stated. “Including the court case."

Will Prince William & Prince Harry Reunite?

Source: MEGA A reunion between Prince William and Prince Harry may be imminent.