King Charles Refused to Meet With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Unless 'the Kids Were Coming': Sources Reveal
July 22 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
King Charles met with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry almost six years after they stepped down from royal duties and moved to California.
Insiders revealed the July 10 reunion was the result of several last-minute stipulations and exchanges with Buckingham Palace, with the king having one very stringent condition.
King Charles and Queen Camilla wanted one-on-one time with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5. In fact, one insider told Us Weekly that the king "would only agree to the meeting if the kids were coming.”
"The king and queen wanted personal time with their grandchildren, and they wanted it to be lighthearted and positive,” the source revealed. “The point of the meeting was to spend time with them, and that was the only thing on the agenda"
The estranged family was finally reunited at Charles’ secluded Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, though the meeting almost failed to come to fruition.
Just a few days before the scheduled visit, a Sussex representative suggested that the children travel separately with their mother due to privacy concerns and meet Harry outside of London.
Harry alleged his invitation to the palace was then abruptly "withdrawn," though Buckingham Palace refuted that claim.
"Everything the Palace does is planned at least two months in advance,” an insider said. “There’s no way they could plan for a guest last minute, and Harry knows that.”
The king and queen ensured that privacy was of the utmost importance before their grandchildren visited.
"The staff was dismissed before Harry and Meghan and the kids arrived,” a source claimed. “Details were kept under wraps. They didn’t want anything to get out."
Charles was forced to "walk a very fine line" when it came to the logistics of the day's events, according to insiders.
“He is Harry’s father and would like to do almost anything to make his son feel comfortable," they said. "But as king, he knows even the appearance of influencing security decisions could create political controversy. He sees himself as protecting the family and the crown, but those two goals don’t always align.”
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'Certain Topics Were Off Limits'
Not only did the family agree to strict security restrictions with the day centered around Lilibet and Archie, the estranged father and son also agreed "certain topics were off limits."
In May 2025, Harry alleged that his father wasn't speaking to him after the prince embroiled Charles in an unsuccessful legal battle to have his taxpayer-funded security reinstated while in the United Kingdom.
Harry was also fresh off a $67 million privacy suit with The Daily Mail, which he lost on July 7.
"They agreed beforehand that they would not discuss any topics making headlines in the press,” a source stated. “Including the court case."
Will Prince William & Prince Harry Reunite?
As the ice thaws with the king and queen, naturally, questions have been raised on whether Harry will reunite with his estranged brother.
"That idea has been floated as a possibility, so that William and Kate and their kids could see them at the next visit," an insider claimed, though Prince William may still feel "cautious" of the idea.
"There’s still a lot of hurt, and it’s going to take time to heal,” the source added. "Meetings can be reassuring, but they won’t change things too dramatically. The relationship between Harry and William will never be what it used to be."