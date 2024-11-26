King Charles and Prince William Are 'Rivals' as New Palace Feud Explodes Over Ascension Plans

“The dynamics have shifted,” a source told an outlet.

“Charles has wanted to be the monarch for decades,” a separate source revealed. “Even though he’s battling cancer, he’s not letting that get in the way of his desire to be successful on the throne or a dynamic leader.”

As Charles continues to juggle his health challenges and his role, the source claimed William “is preparing behind the scenes for when his ascension happens," adding, “Like his father, he takes being a success in the royal role very seriously.”