Prince Harry Is 'Being Used' by Wife Meghan Markle Which Has 'Ruined' His Relationship With the Royal Family

Four years after stepping down from their senior-level roles, the Sussexes have been trying to assert themselves in Hollywood. OK! previously reported royal experts think the couple is developing their individual brands.

"This is obviously a new tactic. As in every brand the Sussexes want to promote their brand as best as they can," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "They have tried something that has worked with the so-called royal tours of Nigeria and Colombia."

"Then we have got the solo engagements, so they are experimenting," Fitzwilliams added. "The Sussexes need to keep their profile as they can't attack the royal family at the moment, so now they have to think up new devices."