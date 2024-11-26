Prince Harry Is 'Being Used' by Wife Meghan Markle Which Has 'Ruined' His Relationship With the Royal Family
Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly left the royal fold in 2020, the Duke of Sussex might one day be upset with his choice.
“I wasn't from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly, and I think someday he will regret it," commentator Lee Cohen told GB News.
“I think Harry's been used and been used terribly," he added. "I think it's ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen. She is trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate.”
Once settled down in California, Harry slowly began to complain about his royal upbringing and continued to depict England as unsafe for his family due to the lack of protection.
“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom," Cohen noted. "It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada.”
“Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection," he added. "They must pay!”
Four years after stepping down from their senior-level roles, the Sussexes have been trying to assert themselves in Hollywood. OK! previously reported royal experts think the couple is developing their individual brands.
"This is obviously a new tactic. As in every brand the Sussexes want to promote their brand as best as they can," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "They have tried something that has worked with the so-called royal tours of Nigeria and Colombia."
"Then we have got the solo engagements, so they are experimenting," Fitzwilliams added. "The Sussexes need to keep their profile as they can't attack the royal family at the moment, so now they have to think up new devices."
Harry has been traveling without Meghan and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as the duke flew to New York, London, Lesotho and Canada for the Invictus Games.
"There is no question that when it comes to Invictus and the personal touch, this does work, it definitely works with Harry," Fitzwilliams added. "Clearly, they are finding that going solo works well at the moment."
"It depends on what their aim is, Harry has got his POLO series coming out soon," he noted of the Netflix series.
While Harry continues to prioritize his charities, Meghan is developing her lifestyle brand.
"I think Meghan is genuinely doing a lot of work in the background for this Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard," expert Phil Dampier shared. "She probably wants a bit of a hiatus so that she can launch that. As for Harry, obviously he's been back and forth with a few charities."
"They do seem to be going their separate ways. There's no evidence that they're splitting up at the moment personally," Dampier added. "I think we all have our doubts whether the marriage will last 10, 20, 30 years."
Once he immigrated to the U.S., Harry's popularity in the U.K. dwindled, but he is slowly rehabilitating his image as a humanitarian.
“Harry is treading this very difficult line between celebrity and royalty still…he looked very dignified in Lesotho but it’s a country he’s got a lot of connection with," editor Richard Eden said on "Palace Confidential." "But back in America, he's still tried to play the royal jester, the joker when he goes on these talk shows."
“I think his brother would never do anything like that or if he did it would be much more controlled," Eden said, referring to Prince William. "I suspect that Harry is still desperately searching for some kind of role.”