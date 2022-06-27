OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince William Will Eventually Have To Pick Up The Phone & Call Prince Harry, Royal Watcher States: 'He Has To Start Showing Some Leadership'

prince william harry call him
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 27 2022, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

It's no secret that Prince William and Prince Harry haven't been on the best terms, but in order for their relationship to change going forward, former royal editor Duncan Larcombe believes the dad-of-three, 40, needs to reach out first.

Article continues below advertisement

“If William wants to be a future king, a great leader giving inspiring addresses about the environment to two billion people, then the public are within their rights to expect him to be able to sort out a frankly pretty minor dispute with his brother. He has to start showing some leadership here," the expert told the Daily Beast. “Eventually, William will have to pick up the phone. Harry doesn’t have to; he can just be a polo player with a gorgeous wife. The onus is on William. If he really does believe he is the chap chosen by god to be king, then he should be capable of sorting out this row with his brother."

“William has got a lot more to lose than Harry. The monarchy could be lost on his watch. That’s Harry’s ace in the hole," he continued.

To make things worse, the prince, who moved to California with Meghan Markle in 2020, is writing a tell-all, which will no doubt cause controversy in the future.

"From William's perspective, Harry really crossed the line," an insider told Us Weekly of the tome. "The memoir feels like yet another dark cloud hanging over the monarchy as they wait with bated breath to see what bombshells Harry will drop next."

Article continues below advertisement
mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"That book will have a lot of casualties and cause a lot of hurt. It will really deliver, as Harry knows it has to, to justify the money he’s been paid to do it," author Tom Bower told Closer magazine. “How can Harry come back and pretend it’s all fine? The worst of what he will say is yet to come.”

For more on the royal family's trials and tribulations, tune into the new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below!

Article continues below advertisement
mega
Source: mega
Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.