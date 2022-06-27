Prince William Will Eventually Have To Pick Up The Phone & Call Prince Harry, Royal Watcher States: 'He Has To Start Showing Some Leadership'

“If William wants to be a future king, a great leader giving inspiring addresses about the environment to two billion people, then the public are within their rights to expect him to be able to sort out a frankly pretty minor dispute with his brother. He has to start showing some leadership here," the expert told the Daily Beast. “Eventually, William will have to pick up the phone. Harry doesn’t have to; he can just be a polo player with a gorgeous wife. The onus is on William. If he really does believe he is the chap chosen by god to be king, then he should be capable of sorting out this row with his brother."

“William has got a lot more to lose than Harry. The monarchy could be lost on his watch. That’s Harry’s ace in the hole," he continued.