Breaking Point: Why King Charles Felt 'Provoked' To Evict Prince Harry & Meghan Markle From Frogmore Cottage
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "stunned" when King Charles evicted them from Frogmore Cottage, royal author Tom Bower saw the big move coming from a mile away given their harsh words against the monarchy.
"Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with Harry’s disgraceful book and the interviews he gave," Bower pointed out to a news publication. "I mean what did he expect?"
"Harry wanted the royal family to come on bended knee begging for forgiveness and he’s completely crossed the spectrum, he’s in the mad wilderness of deranged victimhood," the expert added.
As OK! reported, it's believed Charles' brother Prince Andrew will inherit the abode, despite the fact the father-of-two stepped down from his royal duties due to his sexual assault scandal in which he claimed his innocence.
While Harry's memoir shaded nearly every member of the royal family, Charles' pal Arthur Edwards believes the sovereign hit the point of no return with his youngest son due to the shocking claims he made against Queen Consort Camilla.
"They could criticize the King but to accuse Camilla of leaking stories — which nobody seems to believe is true — would not be forgiven," Edwards explained to an outlet.
In Harry's book, which debuted on January 10, he also confessed both himself and Prince William tried to dissuade their dad from marrying Camilla, and in an interview with Anderson Cooper, the Spare author dubbed her actions over the years as "dangerous."
"Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image. Because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information," he elaborated. "And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that..."
In a separate interview, the Duke of Sussex said he doesn't see his stepmother that often, but when they do interact, "we're perfectly pleasant with each other."
Page Six talked to Bower about the eviction.