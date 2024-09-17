Prince Andrew's 2019 Newsnight interview is often seen as leading to the end of his royal career, but journalist Emily Maitlis revealed King Charles' response to the televised conversation discussing the assault allegations against the duke.

Virginia Giuffre accused the Duke of York of abuse, which led to the royal discussing his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Giuffre's claims with Maitlis, but the television special received a negative reaction from the public.