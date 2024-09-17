King Charles' Reaction to Prince Andrew's Infamous 'Newsnight' Interview Left Journalist Emily Maitlis 'Stunned'
Prince Andrew's 2019 Newsnight interview is often seen as leading to the end of his royal career, but journalist Emily Maitlis revealed King Charles' response to the televised conversation discussing the assault allegations against the duke.
Virginia Giuffre accused the Duke of York of abuse, which led to the royal discussing his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Giuffre's claims with Maitlis, but the television special received a negative reaction from the public.
"One month after the interview aired, I was taken aside by someone close to (then) Prince Charles and told — somewhat cryptically — that 'HRH was not unhappy with the interview,'" Maitlis told an outlet.
"The comment stunned me. In the years since, I have returned to that one line so many times in my head, trying to fathom the meaning of the message," she continued.
In 2020, Andrew resigned from his role, and two years later, he was stripped of his HRH status and patronages.
"Was I being told that the man who would ascend to the throne just three years later as our king was perhaps relieved that this exchange had taken place?" the television personality asked. "Use the opportunity to reorder the monarchy in a way that befitted these times?"
Over a million people watched the episode live, and more than 10 million people have seen it on YouTube.
"He lost the respect, you know, of the nation and became, I think, much more difficult for him in his place in the royal family. And on the other side, we don't know if Epstein's victims gained anything from that," the broadcaster admitted.
"We don't know if their lives sort of materially changed," she added. "We don't know, we haven't had closure. There's been no trial, there's been a settlement, you know, costing millions."
Maitilis acknowledged that in "some respect everything changed for Prince Andrew. He lost his royal duties. He lost the ability to wear uniform" once the show aired.
Andrew continues to grapple with losing his various privileges due to his fall from grace.
In January, Netflix released the film Scoop inspired by the interview. OK! previously reported royal commentators thought the timing of the project was unfortunate due to Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer battles.
"There is arguably no good time for the royal family to be confronted once again with the catastrophic decision by Prince Andrew to take part in his disastrous Newsnight interview, let alone a new drama, which will be watched by millions around the world and reignite the scandal," royal editor Russell Myers told an outlet. "But the Netflix show Scoop couldn't be more ill-timed for the royals."
The movie joined Netflix's roster during Charles and Kate's break from duties to prioritize their health.
"Recent months have seen an absolutely unprecedented time for the monarchy, with the King and Princess of Wales having been forced to take a leave of absence away from royal duties due to their various health conditions," Myers explained. "Losing two of The Firm's main figures has left the ‘slimmed down monarchy' looking rather threadbare."
"So much so, that the Queen at the age of 76 has become the main focal point for the royal family's public duties, at an age where most people are enjoying the fruits of their retirement," he added.
Maitlis spoke to the BBC.