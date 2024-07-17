Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Focusing on Positivity' Instead of Ongoing Feud With Prince Harry
Kate Middleton and Prince William are concentrating on the Princess of Wales' health instead of ending their ongoing feud with Prince Harry.
“William and Kate are very consciously focusing on positivity and recovery,” a source told the outlet, adding that William “made the difficult decision to cut ties completely with his younger sibling."
According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, William was greatly hurt by Harry's depiction of him in Spare.
“William is sensitive,” Seward said. “He likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily. His relationship with [his] brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed.”
The Sussexes painted Kate as "formal" in Harry & Meghan, but the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle released a statement in support of the Princess of Wales amid her health woes.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the Sussexes said in a statement.
OK! previously reported an insider claimed the Sussexes "desperately" want to reconcile with the Wales as Kate continues to focus on her cancer treatment.
“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” a source explained. “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”
Though the American-based royals contacted Kate after she announced her diagnosis, they're not on the best terms.
"They’ve jointly reached out to send well-wishes, but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response,” the source admitted. However, they noted that the Wales' silence “hasn’t stopped them from trying to connect.”
Although the Sussexes wish Kate well, an expert believes William won't allow the duke to return home.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."
Sources spoke to The Mirror.