Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Focusing on Positivity' Instead of Ongoing Feud With Prince Harry

OK! previously reported an insider claimed the Sussexes "desperately" want to reconcile with the Wales as Kate continues to focus on her cancer treatment.

“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” a source explained. “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”