Meghan Markle Slammed for Trying to 'Steal the Spotlight' From Kate Middleton's 'Cancer-Free' Announcement

meghan markle slammed stealing spotlight kate middleton cancer update
Source: MEGA, @KENSINGTONROYAL/X

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's production company will release a documentary about polo.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions will release a polo documentary, but Netflix decided to publish photos from the project just hours after Kate Middleton announced she is in remission.

Source: @KENSINGTONROYAL/X

Kate Middleton took to X to update fans on her health.

"I understand why a lot of people do feel that way because we have seen Harry and Meghan's oneupmanship in the past like when the Princess of Wales announced she'd attend Trooping the Colour and one of Meghan's friends uploaded her dog biscuits on social media," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News.

"There are definite examples where it feels like Harry and Meghan are trying to steal the spotlight, it's unfortunate. It's especially unfortunate when this is such a beautiful video," Schofield continued.

Source: @NETFLIX/X

The show will premiere in December.

POLO is Harry's brainchild, and the film is expected to highlight the elite sport.

"POLO is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport. From Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures," Netflix shared the post on X. "Premiering this December."

Source: @KENSINGTONROYAL/X

Kate Middleton is focused on her three kids after battling cancer.

However, Netflix's tweet was seen as insensitive to Kate's health update.

"Posting this straight after Catherine’s announcement about her cancer ensures that not only will I not watch this, I will also cancel Netflix," one user wrote.

"Using a family member's cancer to help try and promote this flop of a documentary, not cool Netflix," another added.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pursuing careers in Hollywood.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
On Monday, September 9, Kate returned to social media to discuss the status of her health.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a contract with Netflix in 2020.

Due to Kate's health challenges, the future king and queen reevaluated their priorities.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she continued. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Kate is expected to return to public duties gradually.

"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.

"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

