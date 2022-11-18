Find Out Why King Charles Is Pushing To Change Law Allowing Certain Royals To Act As British Monarch Ahead Of Prince William & Kate's Trip Abroad
King Charles III is in panic mode.
His Majesty has submitted a high priority request urging Parliament to add his siblings Princess Anne, 72, and Prince Edward, 58, as members of Counsellors of State before Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 40, travel abroad.
King Charles, 74, is reportedly eager to sort out an amendment to the Regency Act, which is a law that currently provides Queen Consort Camilla, 75, Prince William, Princess Beatrice, 34, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Harry, 38, to stand in as the British monarch during the chance he falls ill or is traveling.
However, with William and his wife’s upcoming trip to New York City in December nearing closer, the only remaining Counsellors of State would be Charles’ wife, Harry and Andrew — who are both no longer working royals.
The push to add Anne and Edward to the Regency Act would “ensure continued efficiency of public business,” according to a statement reportedly signed by the King and read to the House of Lords.
Royal Reporter Richard Palmer pointed out the urgent importance behind the Charles' request while addressing what he noticed in the timeline of His Majesty’s choices.
"What was quite interesting was that the King chose his birthday to write to Parliament to ask for legislation to be brought forward as quickly as possible to make this legal change," Palmer said. "I was intrigued by that — it was clearly sending a signal that this an important matter that he would like to be sorted out. He is acutely aware that he needed to put this through quite quickly which shows the urgency of it.”
“Clearly, one factor may be that William and Kate are going to the US at the end of this month," the journalist explained. "That may have affected the decision-making because if [the King] suddenly fell ill or was indisposed in some way, then William would have to come straight back from the US and cut short his visit. Or, there have to be two Counsellors of State, as we know, so [William] would have had to ask someone else to stand in.”
The "crisis" to add more royals to the Regency Act almost too clearly points out that Charles does not want estranged family members Harry and Andrew to encounter any possibility of standing in for the throne.
Express reported on King Charles' request to parliament and Palmer's analysis of the situation.