Find Out Why King Charles Is Pushing To Change Law Allowing Certain Royals To Act As British Monarch Ahead Of Prince William & Kate's Trip Abroad

"What was quite interesting was that the King chose his birthday to write to Parliament to ask for legislation to be brought forward as quickly as possible to make this legal change," Palmer said. "I was intrigued by that — it was clearly sending a signal that this an important matter that he would like to be sorted out. He is acutely aware that he needed to put this through quite quickly which shows the urgency of it.”

“Clearly, one factor may be that William and Kate are going to the US at the end of this month," the journalist explained. "That may have affected the decision-making because if [the King] suddenly fell ill or was indisposed in some way, then William would have to come straight back from the US and cut short his visit. Or, there have to be two Counsellors of State, as we know, so [William] would have had to ask someone else to stand in.”