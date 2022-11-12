Prince William & Kate Middleton Enjoy Low-Key Date At A Pub Outside Windsor Castle
Even royals need their down time. Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted enjoying a low-key lunch date on Friday, November 11, at a pub outside Windsor Castle.
The couple's much-needed alone time comes as they settle into their new lives at their Adelaide Cottage, which they moved into over the summer with their brood: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
So far, it seems, the family-of-five has been soaking up all that the change-up has to offer, with the royal kiddos already making new friends in their Windsor neighborhood.
QUEEN CONSORT CAMILLA 'DEFINITELY' WATCHES NETFLIX'S 'THE CROWN,' KING CHARLES' FORMER STAFFER INSISTS
"They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone," shared a friend of the family's after they moved from Kensington Palace. "It's a real little community."
OK! reported that Kate and William have been steadfast in wanting to raise their kiddos with an untraditional approach compared to royal parents of the past. "William and Harry, particularly William, were thrust from a very young age center stage," explained a royal expert. "William has taken a different view, he wants to protect [his children] for as long as possible, give them some semblance of a normal childhood."
And it's safe to assume that once the newly-minted Prince and Princess of Wales are a little more settled in, Kate will go back to pleading with William for another child.
"Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now," and insider spilled last month, as OK! reported. "She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm."
The mother-of-three has made her desire for another young one very known in recent months, as the couple often jokes about her baby fever in public.
In September, the Heir to the throne jokingly warned hospital staff, "Don't give my wife any more ideas!" as she cradled an onlooker's baby. "Don't take her with you," he quipped to his wife at the time.
SEETHING WITH JEALOUSY: QUEEN CONSORT CAMILLA 'FEARS' KATE MIDDLETON WILL STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT AT CORONATION
Kate even comically admitted that her husband gets very nervous when she meets babies during their royal engagements. "William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds," the brunette beauty said at a February event, joking that she gets "very broody" about the subject.
Kate quipped, "I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.'"