Begone! British Parliament Challenges Prince Harry & Prince Andrew's Royal Roles Under King Charles III's New Reign: Source

According to the BBC, the House of Lords questioned the estranged pair's title as two of the five "counsellors of state," which allows both Harry and Andrew to fulfill King Charles III constitutional responsibilities in the unexpected instance where he is unable to do so himself.

Lord Addington proposed an argument that actual working royals should receive priority when it comes to a counsellors official duties, and not the estranged princes just because of their blood line to the throne.

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S PRESENCE AT KING CHARLES' CORONATION 'COULD CAUSE A LOT OF TURMOIL,' CLAIMS EXPERT

Upon his request, the Lord Privy Seal, Lord True, shut down his fellow parliament member's suggestion due to a requirement to consult the Royal Household before taking any drastic measures.