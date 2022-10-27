Begone! British Parliament Challenges Prince Harry & Prince Andrew's Royal Roles Under King Charles III's New Reign: Source
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry might soon be free from royalty.
The British Parliament has challenged the estranged princes roles within the royal family after they stepped down from their duties in 2019 and 2020, respectively.
According to the BBC, the House of Lords questioned the estranged pair's title as two of the five "counsellors of state," which allows both Harry and Andrew to fulfill King Charles III constitutional responsibilities in the unexpected instance where he is unable to do so himself.
Lord Addington proposed an argument that actual working royals should receive priority when it comes to a counsellors official duties, and not the estranged princes just because of their blood line to the throne.
PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S PRESENCE AT KING CHARLES' CORONATION 'COULD CAUSE A LOT OF TURMOIL,' CLAIMS EXPERT
Upon his request, the Lord Privy Seal, Lord True, shut down his fellow parliament member's suggestion due to a requirement to consult the Royal Household before taking any drastic measures.
“The government will always consider what arrangements are needed to ensure resilience in our constitutional arrangements,” Lord True explained to other House of Lords representatives. “And in the past we have seen that the point of accession has proved a useful opportunity to consider the arrangements in place."
MEGHAN MARKLE ADMITS 'ANGRY BLACK WOMAN' TROPE CAUSED HER TO 'COWER & TIPTOE' AROUND OTHERS
The Regency Act declares the five counsellors of state as "the spouse of the monarch and the next four in the line of succession, over the age of 21," as reported by BBC.
Under this law, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Beatrice join Prince Andrew and Prince Harry to stand in for His Majesty if he is sick or traveling.
Said responsibilities include — but are not limited to — signing documents, receiving ambassadors and attending Privy Council meetings in the King's place. Many members of the British government do not believe non-working royals should have the right to take on such important duties when potentially necessary.
The Duke of Sussex and his uncle are not predicted to be fully replaced by other royals.
Instead, the BBC revealed the list of counsellors would likely be expanded, and the House of Lords is hopeful to do so before both the King and Queen Consort and Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton — the newly named Princess of Wales — could embark on a potential overseas trips in 2023.