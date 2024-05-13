OK Magazine
King Charles Reveals Side Effect He Experienced From Cancer Treatment

king charles reveals side effect cancer treatment
Source: mega
By:

May 13 2024, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

King Charles gave a rare comment on his health battle while talking to cancer survivors.

While at the Army Aviation Centre on Monday, May 13, the monarch chatted with British Army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck, who is now in good shape after undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer.

king charles reveals side effect cancer treatment
Source: mega

King Charles revealed a side effect he experienced from his cancer treatment.

While talking to reporters, Mapplebeck said that when he told the father-of-two, 75, he lost his sense of taste during the treatment, the royal confirmed he experienced the same thing.

Buckingham Palace announced Charles' cancer diagnosis in February 2023 but didn't reveal what type or the kind of treatment he was pursuing.

king charles reveals side effect cancer treatment
Source: mega

Charles previously took a step back from his royal duties to focus on his health.

After meeting with several personnel, Charles honored Prince William by passing down the title of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps — an honor that likely would have been given to Prince Harry if he hadn't left the monarchy in 2020.

"What a great joy it is to be here on this occasion. But also it is tinged with great sadness after 32 years of knowing you all and admiring your many activities and your achievements," the king shared in his speech.

king charles reveals side effect cancer treatment
Source: mega

Prince William was with Charles at the Army Aviation Centre.

"Having had the pleasure of knowing you for so long I do hope you’ll go from strength to strength in the future with the Prince of Wales as your new colonel-in-chief, the great thing is he’s a very good pilot, so that’s encouraging," he added.

As OK! reported, William receiving the title came while Harry was in London to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the Invictus Games.

"For many years he served two tours in Afghanistan. You know, the timing is curious," royal reporter Katie Nicholl told a news outlet of the situation. "I think many people will see that as a bit of a snub, really, from the palace, and perhaps a little bit of a poke in the ribs to Prince Harry."

king charles reveals side effect cancer treatment
Source: mega

Buckingham Palace announced the monarch's cancer diagnosis in February.

Though Harry was in his native country for the second time this year, his father made no effort to see him — something that likely "stung" the Spare author, a source said.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a statement read. "The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Charles also ensured no members of the royal family would be able to support Harry, as he held a garden party at Buckingham Palace the same time Harry was being honored.

The Mirror reported on Charles' time at the Army Aviation Centre.

