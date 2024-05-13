Prince Harry 'Deeply Stung' After King Charles Meeting Was Scrapped

His Majesty is balancing his cancer battle and duties, but Harry's friends were surprised he wasn't able to fit his youngest child into his calendar.

“While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary … well, let’s say recollections may vary once again,” a source said referencing the Windsors response to Harry's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I can’t imagine that request [from Harry to Charles] fell through the gaps. Even if they didn’t get a request, which I don’t believe, could His Majesty not have made a request to see his son? It was widely known he was coming," they added.